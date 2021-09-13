Log in
Inspired by 9/11 Bravery, Monuments Academy Students Make Gifts for Port Authority Families Using Twin Towers Steel

09/13/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
PAROWAN, Utah, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the twin towers, the surviving families of Port Authority members who died in the attack were presented with a commemorative plaque that includes their loved one's name engraved on steel kept and protected from the fallen towers. This plaque was envisioned, designed, and created by students of Monuments Academy in partnership with Joseph Cary Associates.

The project came together because of a connection Cary has with Monuments and the technology, equipment, and expertise the school has in their progressive education department. The students at the school looked at this project as a way they could give back to the families who lost so much that day from their loved ones' service and bravery. The plaque was designed by a Monuments Academy Alumni and manufactured by the students at the school in Utah.

The plaque shows officers of the Port Authority running into the burning towers as scores of people ran out. Many of those Port Authority members perished that day. Gordon Birch, CEO of Monuments states, "This has been a significant undertaking and comes with a sacred responsibility. It is an astounding honor for our students to participate in such an extraordinary task. We extend our gratitude and thanks to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for allowing us to honor their memory."

_###_

About Monuments: Monuments is a residential treatment school in Utah that works exclusively with young men age 14-18 from across the US to inspire their educational pursuits through inward development and progressive educational opportunities in technology, music, and horsemanship. For further information about Monuments and/or this project, please contact David Wise at davidw@monumentstc.com or at 801-358-4825

Image 1: Commemorative Plaques Given to Port Authority Familes


Plaques include names of fallen Port Authority members engraved on steel from the fallen Twin Towers.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Commemorative Plaques Given to Port Authority Familes

Commemorative Plaques Given to Port Authority Familes

© GlobeNewswire 2021
