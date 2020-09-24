Inspiring New Memoir Presents One Man's Remarkable Story of Faith, Love and Recovery After Plummeting Off A Thirty-Foot Cliff

Poulsbo, Wash., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lang Charters was living the American dream until his life turned upside down when he fell from a thirty-foot cliff headfirst on a family hike in Red Rock Canyon. In “Falling into Love: The Transformative Power of Community” by Lang Charters, the author narrates an inspiring story about his near fatal accident, recovery and rehabilitation. He discusses people and communities coming together when life falls apart, love transcending distance, hope in the midst of despair, beauty blossoming from hurt and God’s unending affection for us shining through in gloriously simple ways.

Just outside Las Vegas in Red Rock Canyon, Charters was hiking with his family when the unimaginable happened. While attempting to get onto a different trail, he lost his balance and, as if he had been shoved, began sliding off the ledge of a thirty-foot cliff. Unable to stop the momentum, he plummeted. Charters landed headfirst on a large boulder, ultimately losing consciousness with multiple broken bones and other injuries. Miraculously, he survived the accident.

In the book, the author describes his long journey of healing from his injuries and alludes to the other twists and turns life brought him. He shows that through it all, the power of community and support from friends, family and God were crucial to his healing process. Plummeting off a cliff taught him the richest life is not about ascending and achieving but falling into the love of God and others.

“After my accident happened, I had a lot of time on my hands while recovering,” said Charters. “I do not remember a lot of the accident and recovery due to the nature of my injuries and amnesiac effect of drugs in the ICU, so I wanted to put together the memory of what happened to me. That said, while falling off a cliff is rare, loss, tragedy, hurt, and trauma are not. So, the big reason I wanted to write and share this book with others is because of how amazing, powerfully transformative and life-giving the support from my circle of friends and family was during my times of trouble. My accident taught me how vital and fantastic it is to have a community to journey alongside and hold hands with through the storms, celebrations, and all the other blessings, messes and normal stuff life brings. Life is truly better together.”

This feel-good memoir faces life’s struggles, doubts, pains, and questions head on, grappling with deep issues thoughtfully and authentically. The author shares his story and reflections to encourage a greater love for others, self, life and God. Regardless of their religious beliefs, readers will be able to resonate with the author’s inspiring message. “Falling into Love” gives hope to those who may feel they have lost a sense of community and love.

“Falling into Love: The Transformative Power of Community”

By Lang Charters

ISBN: 9781982249403 (softcover); 9781982249427 (hardcover); 9781982249410 (electronic)

Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Balboa Press

About the author

Lang Charter is a retired Air Force serviceman and is currently working on a doctorate in spiritual formation. He lives in Poulsbo, Washington, with his wife, Lisa, and daughter, Lara, while using his Master of Divinity to help people grow into greater aliveness by teaching yoga. To learn more, please visit www.lightlovelang.com.

