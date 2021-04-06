Log in
Instabase Appoints Datadog's Onur Aksoy to lead Expansion into Continental Europe

04/06/2021 | 02:41pm EDT
Aksoy will accelerate Instabase’s global expansion to meet the increasing demand for Instabase’s platform.

Instabase, the leading platform for building modern business applications, announces the appointment of Onur Aksoy as a VP of Sales. Aksoy, a proven sales leader in Central and Southern Europe, will lead Instabase’s expansion in the DACH, BeNeLux and Southern Europe regions and will oversee all sales efforts in those regions.

Aksoy joins us from Datadog where he served as Regional Vice President of Central Europe. As the first person on the ground, Aksoy was responsible for leading Datadog’s expansion into Central Europe and contributing to Datadog’s high growth SaaS revenue. Prior to Datadog, Aksoy served as Regional Director of Central Europe at AppDynamics leading sales in Germany and BeNeLux.

“Onur’s deep experience leading sales teams in Central and Southern Europe will accelerate our expansion in the DACH, BeNeLux and Southern Europe markets and will allow us to meet the increasing demand for our platform globally,” said Anant Bhardwaj, Instabase Founder and CEO. “We look forward to cultivating partnerships with more of the world’s largest enterprises and delivering additional impact in new markets.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining Instabase to lead sales and expansion efforts in DACH, BeNeLux and Southern Europe,” said Onur Aksoy. “Instabase has an unparalleled opportunity to fundamentally change how enterprises build and consume business applications, and in doing so, Instabase can deliver tremendous value to customers. Our market expansion will enable us to bring this value to customers in the DACH, BeNeLux and Southern Europe markets and help more customers solve their hardest problems using Instabase.”

ABOUT INSTABASE

Instabase, Inc. is the leading platform for building and consuming modern business applications, enabling enterprises to unlock complex data currently trapped in documents. Headquartered in San Francisco, Instabase customers include three of the top ten banks in the US and has experienced exponential growth of over 300% over the last two years. The business is backed by leading investors, such as Greylock Partners, NEA, Andreessen Horowitz, Index Ventures, Spark Capital, Tribe Capital, Original Capital, SC Ventures, and Glynn Capital. To learn more about Instabase, please contact us at press@instabase.com.


