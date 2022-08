Aug 22 (Reuters) -

* INSTACART REVENUE GROWTH ACCELERATES AHEAD OF PLANNED IPO - WSJ

* REVENUE FOR INSTACART DURING THE THREE MONTHS ENDED IN JUNE CLIMBED 39% FROM THE YEAR-EARLIER PERIOD TO $621 MILLION - WSJ

* INSTACART ORDER VOLUME CLIMBED 21% IN THE SECOND QUARTER FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $7.1 BILLION - WSJ Source text: [https://on.wsj.com/3T7TnLR]