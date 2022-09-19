Instacart plans to focus on selling employees' shares in IPO - WSJ

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Grocery delivery app Instacart Inc does
not seek to raise much capital in its U.S. initial public
offering and instead plans to focus on the sale of employees'
shares, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing
sources familiar with the matter.
The report added the sale of mostly employee shares would
allow Instacart's staff, including some of its earliest hires,
to cash in on of some of the shares they have been accumulating
and also help the company retain talent. (https://on.wsj.com/3Dvm0gG)
Instacart did not immediately respond to a request for
comment from Reuters.
The shares will be sold directly to new investors at an
agreed-upon price ahead of a stock-market debut, according to
the WSJ report.
The report on Instacart's decision comes at a time when
market volatility triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and
soaring global interest rates have forced investors to pull back
from backing IPOs.
Instacart said in May it had confidentially filed with the
U.S. securities regulator to go public, not long after slashing
its valuation by 40% following market turbulences.
(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by
Vinay Dwivedi)