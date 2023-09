Sept 10 (Reuters) - Grocery delivery service Instacart is targeting a valuation between $8.6 billion and $9.3 billion in its initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The company is expected to disclose the valuation range when it begins a marketing campaign, which could happen as soon as Monday, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)