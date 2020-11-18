Instaclustr Named to Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™ as Enterprises Increasingly Turn to Open Source for Their Data Stacks

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instaclustr , delivering reliability at scale through fully managed open source data technologies, today announced it ranked 283 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 26th year. Instaclustr grew 389% during this period.



Instaclustr’s accelerated growth is a testament to the transformational power of the modern and enterprise-ready open source data-layer solutions the company delivers to customers across industries. Businesses turn to Instaclustr to unlock the strategic and architecture advantages of proven open source data technologies with the most scalable, versatile, and high-performance capabilities. The solutions Instaclustr provides are designed to eliminate the cost inefficiencies and operational burdens of running these solutions internally; Instaclustr actively manages and optimizes the data layer to allow customers to focus resources on developing their products and growing their businesses.

Instaclustr continues to expand its open source data-layer ecosystem, most recently with the addition of managed Redis. The popular open source in-memory database joins managed Apache Cassandra, Apache Kafka, Kafka Connect, and Elasticsearch as part of Instaclustr’s complete data-layer platform built for deploying and scaling mission-critical applications. Instaclustr is committed to delivering all solutions in their 100% open source versions. This frees customers from the risks of vendor and technical lock-in inherent to “open core” offerings, which also drive up costs and reduce application portability.

“Getting the data layer right has never been more critical,” said Peter Lilley, CEO, Instaclustr. “We believe that continually achieving the scale, performance, security, and reliability goals of the modern enterprise hinges on the right data technologies guided by the right expertise. We’ve seen a tremendous pace of growth as a one-stop destination for deploying, managing, and monitoring all components of customers’ data layer – and open source is a big component ensuring enterprises can get there without compromising on flexibility or budget. We’re deeply honored to be included in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and look forward to continuing to expand the services, support, and technologies that we offer our customers.”

“For more than 25 years, we’ve been honoring companies that define the cutting edge and this year’s Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms, to biotech — truly does permeate so many facets of our lives,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “We congratulate this year’s winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic.”

“Each year the Technology Fast 500 listing validates how important technology innovation is to our daily lives. It was interesting to see this year that while software companies continued to dominate, biotech companies rose to the top of the winners list for the first time, demonstrating that new categories of innovation are accelerating in the pursuit of making life easier, safer and more productive,” said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “We extend sincere congratulations to these well-deserved winners — who all embody a spirit of curiosity, and a never-ending commitment to making technology advancements possible.”

About Instaclustr

Instaclustr delivers reliability at scale through our integrated data platform of open source technologies such as Apache Cassandra®, Apache Kafka®, Apache Spark™, Redis™ and Elasticsearch. We enable companies to focus internal development and operational resources on building cutting edge customer-facing applications. Instaclustr now has more than 70 million node hours and 7 PB of data under management across its open source technology suite.

For more information, visit Instaclustr.com and follow us @Instaclustr .

About Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

