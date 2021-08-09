Log in
Instaclustr Named to the CRN Fast Growth 150 as Enterprises Turn to Expertly Managed Open Source Technologies

08/09/2021 | 12:30pm EDT
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instaclustr, delivering reliability at scale through its fully managed platform for open source data technologies, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has placed Instaclustr #33 on its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.

“The data layer is sink-or-swim for organizations across industries,” said Steve Francis, CRO & EVP GTM Operations, Instaclustr. “But that doesn’t mean enterprises need to be locked into expensive proprietary or open core data solutions – and indeed, as we see every day, many are making the jump to pure open source technologies, expertly managed, and not looking back. Our fully managed platform delivers an expanding and integrated roster of data technologies in their fully open source form. This commitment to ensuring our customers can quickly, easily, and cost-effectively utilize the most powerful data solutions available is directly responsible for the rapid growth Instaclustr has achieved. We’re proud to be named to the CRN Fast Growth 150 list, and grateful for this recognition.”

Instaclustr provides full support and hands-on-keyboard technology expertise for deploying, managing, monitoring and optimizing customers’ data infrastructure environments. Through the Instaclustr Managed Platform, customers gain the significant competitive advantages that come with leveraging the pure open source versions of enterprise-grade data technologies, including Apache Cassandra, Apache Kafka, Elasticsearch, Redis and more. These benefits have established Instaclustr as the trusted choice of customers across industries where data management is critical to competitive success.

“In today’s unpredictable world, the pace of change within the IT channel is happening at breakneck speed. CRN’s 2021 Fast Growth 150 list highlights industry-leading companies within the IT channel and their ability to outpace an ever-evolving market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The prominent companies on this year’s list serve as an inspiration, setting an admirable level of excellence for their peers to follow. We are thrilled to honor these industry-leading professionals and wish them continued success for the foreseeable future.”

About Instaclustr

Instaclustr delivers reliability at scale through an integrated data platform of open source technologies such as Apache Cassandra®, Apache Kafka®, Apache Spark™, Redis™ and Elasticsearch™. Instaclustr allows companies to focus internal development and operational resources on building cutting edge customer-facing applications. Instaclustr now has more than 100 million node hours and 7 PB of data under management across its open source technology suite.

For more information, visit Instaclustr.com and follow us @Instaclustr.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6b737d6-91c4-41eb-a02b-6031b1a72a8e


Contact
Kyle Peterson
kyle@clementpeterson.com

Primary Logo

Instaclustr Named to the CRN Fast Growth 150

CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
