Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Instagram will allow users to shop directly in chats

07/18/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - Instagram is getting a payment feature that will allow users to buy from small businesses through direct messages, parent company Meta Platforms Inc said on Monday.

Users of the photo-sharing app need to message the business, add customizations if required and place the order in the chat, Meta said.

They will also be able to track the order and ask the business any follow-up questions in that same chat thread.

The feature furthers Meta's push to expand its e-commerce offerings.

Earlier in 2020, the social media giant launched Shops as a way for people to find and buy products on Facebook and Instagram.

Instagram's new feature will also allow the use of Meta's payment service Meta Pay to complete purchases, the company said.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:25pEasing rate-hike bets, bank earnings lift Wall Street
RE
01:25pCongo to offer 30 oil and gas blocks for licensing
RE
01:18pMillions of dollars in jewelry stolen from armored car in California
RE
01:17pWitness to Indiana mall shooting praised for killing gunman
RE
01:15pDemocrats' financial advantage grows in tightest U.S. Congress races
RE
01:15pUber settles U.S. lawsuit over disabled riders, vows to waive fees
RE
01:06pQuebec avoids new COVID mandates ahead of fall election as hospitals fill up
RE
12:57pInstagram will allow users to shop directly in chats
RE
12:47pPrince Harry celebrates Mandela, urges climate action at U.N
RE
12:46pGuyana races against the clock to bank its oil bonanza
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GSK spins off Haleon in biggest European listing for decade
2Dutch central bank fines Binance 3.3 mln euros
3HK, China stocks jump after govt measures to ease property woes
4Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Direct Line, Fevertree, JPM..
5Shares rally, euro on edge for ECB and gas test

HOT NEWS