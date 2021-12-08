Log in
Instagram working on chronological feed for 2022 -CEO

12/08/2021 | 05:43pm EST
Mosseri was the latest tech executive pressed by lawmakers to provide more transparency into their platforms' algorithms and the impact of the content they curate and recommend for users.

Instagram and its parent company Meta Platforms Inc, formerly Facebook, have come under intense scrutiny over the potential impact of their services on the mental health, body image and safety of young users.

Speaking before a Senate panel, Mosseri said the photo-sharing app had been working "for months" on the option of a feed ordered chronologically and planned to launch it in early 2022. That would be a significant change for the service, which uses algorithmic ranking to personalize a feed based on user preferences.


