Instant View: FOMC members saw no sign of easing inflation in July

Participants at the session said it may take longer than anticipated for inflation to dissipate, and that a slowdown in aggregate demand engineered by the central bank "would play an important role in reducing inflation pressures," said the minutes, which were released on Wednesday.

STOCKS: The S&P 500 pared a loss and was last off 0.36%

BONDS: The yield on the 10-year Treasury note ticked lower 2.8840%. The 2-year note yield eased to 3.2911%

DOLLAR: The US dollar index turned 0.03% lower

MATT MALEY, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, MILLER TABAK, BOSTON

"The market has rallied a little bit here but not a lot. It basically seems to take 75 basis points off the table (for September) but I don't think a lot of people were really looking for that anyway after last week's inflation data."

"The focus is going to quickly move to Jackson Hole next week and what Chairman Powell has to say."

"This was as advertised. It does take 75 basis points off the table so that's mildly positive, but nothing was very surprising and it shifts the focus to Powell's speech next week."

BOB MILLER, HEAD OF AMERICAS FUNDAMENTAL FIXED INCOME, BLACKROCK (email)

"Our reading of the July FOMC meeting, and the minutes released today, is that the intended message from the Fed was not "dovish" per se, despite the bond and risk asset rallies that followed the meeting date. Rather, we think the intended message was much more nuanced.

"Indeed, the Fed quite appropriately pointed out that: (1) short term interest rates have increased 225 basis points in slightly over four months, (2) short term rates are now in the estimated range of neutral, (3) monetary policy adjustments take time to work into the broader economy and (4) they still expect to raise short rates beyond the estimated range of neutral and into moderately restrictive territory. In addition, System Open Market Account (SOMA) portfolio runoff has begun and will continue for the foreseeable future, helping to tighten financial conditions further, albeit in a manner that is difficult to quantify.

"We believe the intended message was to signal a wider aperture in the Committee's reaction function, setting the stage to eventually allow time to work for them in pursuit of their policy objectives."

