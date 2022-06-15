Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Instant View: Fed hikes rates by 0.75 percentage point, flags slowing economy

06/15/2022 | 02:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday to stem a disruptive surge in inflation, and projected a slowing economy and rising unemployment in the months to come.

The action raised the short-term federal funds rate to a range of 1.50% to 1.75%, and Fed officials at the median projected the rate increasing to 3.4% by the end of this year and to 3.8% in 2023 - a substantial shift from projections in March that saw the rate rising to 1.9% this year.

STORY:

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stocks pared gains slightly after the Fed hike; S&P last traded higher.BONDS: U.S. Treasury two-year, 10-year yields rose after the Fed statement.FOREX: The dollar index gained after Fed decision.

COMMENTS:

BRIAN JACOBSEN, SENIOR INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, MENOMONEE FALLS, WISCONSIN

"The Fed is willing to let the unemployment rate rise and risk a recession as collateral damage to get inflation back down. This isn't a Volker-moment for Powell given the magnitude of the hike, but he is like a Mini-Me version of Volcker with this move."

(Compiled by the U.S. Finance & Markets Breaking News team)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:39pUs treasury yields drop after fed's powell says doesn't expect 7…
RE
02:32pCrude oil futures extend losses, brent futures fall $3/bbl, u.s.…
RE
02:32pAnalysis-Ukrainian dreams of retaking Kherson hinge on Western weapons
RE
02:29pCrude oil futures extend losses, brent futures fall $2/bbl, u.s.…
RE
02:28pU.S. wheat eases on harvest pressure; corn mostly firm, soy mixed
RE
02:26pPakistan ends fuel subsidies for third time in a month to win cr…
RE
02:22pRussia expresses 'serious concern' to Israeli ambassador over Syria air strikes
RE
02:20pAnalysis-Ukrainian dreams of retaking Kherson hinge on Western weapons
RE
02:17pINSTANT VIEW : Fed hikes rates by 0.75 percentage point, flags slowing economy
RE
02:16pText of Fed's Monetary Policy Statement
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Premier Inn owner Whitbread flags higher costs, posts higher total sale..
2Analyst recommendations: Apple, Garmin, HSBC, Robinhood, Snowflake....
3U.S. mortgage interest rates jump to highest level since 2008
4Scout24 : Dr. Claudia Viehweger becomes Chief People & Sustainability O..
5OCI N : to Expand Port of Rotterdam Ammonia Import Terminal to Meet Eme..

HOT NEWS