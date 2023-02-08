Advanced search
Instant View:- India cenbank raises rates by 25 bps as widely expected

02/08/2023 | 12:23am EST
A man walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its headquarters in Mumbai

(Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India hiked its key repo rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday as expected but surprised markets by leaving the door open to more tightening, saying core inflation remained high.

The central bank said that its policy stance remains focused on the withdrawal of accommodation.

Most analysts had expected a hike on Wednesday to be the final increase in the RBI's current tightening cycle, which has seen it raise rates by 250 bps since May last year.

COMMENTARY:

SUJAN HAJRA, CHIEF ECONOMIST AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ANAND RATHI SHARES AND STOCK BROKERS, MUMBAI

"The 25 basis points rate hike by the RBI today has been in line with the consensus expectations. We, however, felt the possibility of a rate pause this time around was at least 50%. On the inflation front, the major softening in India post April 2022 was the main reason for us to expect a standstill in this policy.

"On the contrary, the RBI seems to have been more bothered about the high and sticky core inflation for more than a year. More importantly, the continued rate hikes by the Bank of England, the ECB and the U.S. Federal Reserves, and the implications of these in the foreign exchange markets, influenced the decision of the RBI.

"Unless there is an unexpected flare in inflation, we would expect the RBI to maintain an unchanged policy rate for the remainder of 2023. This would be positive both for the debt and equity markets."

KUNAL KUNDU, INDIA ECONOMIST, SOCIETE GENERALE, BENGALURU

"We believe this will be the final hike in the current rate hike cycle and the RBI would likely embark on a pause before enacting a rate cut by end 2023-early 2024 to support the economy. Yet, there is a risk of RBI might decide to hike after a pause as elevated core inflation remains a worry and the continued tight labour market in the U.S. may lead to Fed going further than what the market is currently expecting."

UPASNA BHARDWAJ, CHIEF ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI

"The MPC (monetary policy committee) delivers a hike in line with our expectations, given the need to anchor inflationary expectations. Further, the reinforcement of the need for action, as inflation remains above the medium-term target of 4%, signals the MPC's focus on inflation.

"Going ahead, as inflation begins to moderate, we expect real rates to reach near pre-pandemic (levels) soon and hence the need for incremental rate hikes remains limited. We expect a prolonged pause on rates with a likely shift in stance in the coming April policy."

(Reporting by Rama Venkat, Ashish Chandra, Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2023
HOT NEWS