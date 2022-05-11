Instant View: Russia sanctions European gas companies, Polish part of gas pipeline

BACKGROUND:

The United States and its allies have imposed the most severe sanctions in modern history on Russia and Moscow's business elite, steps that Russian President Vladimir Putin casts as a declaration of economic war. The moves followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February and it comes as the European Union considered an embargo of Russian crude.

COMMENTS:

JAMIE WEBSTER, FELLOW AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY'S CENTER ON GLOBAL ENERGY POLICY:

"The (sanctions) make sense as Europe figures out if it's going to stop taking crude and products from Russia, which hits Russia from a revenue standpoint. With gas, it is painful for Europe. Effectively, they're each picking what is going to cause the most economic pain on the other, but the least economic pain on themselves.

"The big issue is going to be, as we move into the northern winter, how the economies are going to cope with this because it is difficult to find those additional molecules of natural gas."

(Reporting By U.S. Energy Desk)