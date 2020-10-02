Instant View: U.S. payrolls growth slows in September

In the last monthly employment report before the Nov. 3 presidential election, the Labor Department on Friday said nonfarm payrolls increased by 661,000 jobs last month after advancing 1.489 million in August. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 850,000 jobs were created in September.

U.S. stock futures were already lower on news that U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 and extended losses slightly after the employment report.

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stock index futures extended losses, with S&P 500 e-minis last off 1.55%, pointing to a lower open

BONDS: Yields on benchmark 10-year notes rose slightly to 0.6610%; Two-year Treasury yields inched up to 0.1250%

FOREX: The dollar index slightly extended gains up 0.1%

COMMENTS:

SAMEER SAMANA, SENIOR GLOBAL MARKET STRATEGIST, WELLS FARGO INVESTMENT INSTITUTE, ST. LOUIS, MO (by email)

"Payrolls grew at a slightly-less-than-expected pace, but there were positive revisions to the prior two months' readings, and the unemployment and underemployment rates also both fell.

"Internal readings improved for the most part with the average workweek continuing to lengthen, wage growth holding steady, and the participation rate ticking down slightly.

"These data are consistent with a labor market that is rebounding, albeit at a slower pace than a few months ago, which should be enough to support consumers and consumption.

"While risks remain, such as election and COVID-19-related uncertainty, we believe investors should continue to remain fully invested and we favor U.S. large- and mid-cap companies, and the Information Technology, Consumer Discretionary, Communication Services, and Healthcare sectors."

OLIVER PURSCHE, PRESIDENT, BRONSON MEADOWS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, FAIRFIELD, CONNECTICUT

"The employment report's not great. I don't know if seasonal factors or hurricanes affected the numbers. Overall, the job market has been improving perhaps all the storms have impacted the shortfall."

"The unemployment rate was better than expected. We haven't seen futures move much since the report came out."

(Compliled by the global Finance & Markets Breaking News team.)