(Reuters) - The Indian central bank's key lending rate was held steady at a second straight policy meeting on Thursday, as widely anticipated.

The monetary policy committee (MPC), which has three members from the Reserve Bank of India and three external members, kept the repo rate steady at 6.50%.

All 64 economists in a Reuters poll taken between May 16 and 29 expected no change in rates.

COMMENTARY:

GARIMA KAPOOR, ECONOMIST, INSTITUTIONAL EQUITIES, ELARA CAPITAL, MUMBAI

"Encouraged by the recent softening of retail inflation as well as easing global inflationary impulses, in line with our expectations, MPC decided to maintain pause and retain stance of withdrawal of accommodation".

"Healthy domestic growth impulses and receding inflationary risks in recent months amid strengthening of external sector dynamics are encouraging. We see MPC remaining on a prolonged pause in CY23 and see room for MPC to cut policy rate by 25 bps in Q4FY24, led by softening inflationary impulses."

