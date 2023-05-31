(Reuters) - India's economic growth accelerated to 6.1% in the March quarter from a year earlier as a recovery in private investment and domestic consumption offset the drag from softening global demand.

Asia's third-largest economy expanded faster than the forecast of 5.0% by economists in a Reuters poll in the last quarter of the fiscal year 2022/23 ending in March, up from revised 4.5% in the previous quarter, government data showed on Wednesday.

The full-year growth estimate was revised to 7.2%, above earlier estimate of 7%.

COMMENTARY

SAKSHI GUPTA, PRINCIPAL ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, GURUGRAM

"The GDP growth surprised (by being) significantly higher than expected for the fourth quarter, taking the full-year number to 7.2% in 2022-23. Growth was led by higher-than-expected agriculture growth and strong growth in services. The GDP data does validate the recent growth optimism for India, despite global headwinds. This is not to say that the growth outlook is without risks - particularly in regards to the monsoon progress and recession risks globally. We expect GDP growth at 5.8%-6% for FY24 with some upside to this forecast now emerging."

RADHIKA RAO, SENIOR ECONOMIST, DBS BANK, SINGAPORE

"India's Jan-Mar23 GDP growth posted a sharp upside surprise, amongst the strongest lift for the quarter in Asia and displaying resilience in the face of negative terms of trade shock as well as a difficult global geopolitical backdrop last year. There was broad-based lift amongst the segments, especially stronger outturns by farm and services output. On the expenditure end, capital formation was one of the key support pillars, while private consumption grew at a more moderate pace. Double-digit nominal GDP growth of 16% was supportive of deficit and debt-to-GDP ratios. A strong GDP beat will provide the central bank headroom to extend its pause in June."

UPASNA BHARDWAJ, CHIEF ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI

"The sharp upside to the GDP growth suggest the resilience of the Indian economy despite the global slowdown. However, we remain watchful on the sustainability of the strength especially when much of the non-agricultural growth has been led by public investment while consumption remain tepid."

