Instant view: U.S. May CPI rises on soaring gasoline, food prices

The consumer price index increased 1.0% last month after gaining 0.3% in April, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the monthly CPI picking up 0.7%. In the 12 months through May, the CPI increased 8.6% after rising 8.3% in April.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI climbed 0.6% after advancing by the same margin in April. The so-called core CPI increased 6.0% in the 12-months through May. That followed a 6.2% rise in April. Inflation by all measures has far exceeded the Fed's 2% target.

COMMENTS:

MICHAEL PEARCE, SENIOR US ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS, NEW YORK

"The surprise increase in headline inflation to 8.6% in May, from 8.3%, together with another strong rise in core prices raises the odds that the Fed will need to extend its series of 50bp rate hikes into the fall, and even opens the door to a larger 75-bps move at next weeks FOMC meeting."

DHAVAL JOSHI, CHIEF STATEGIST, BCA RESEARCH, LONDON

"The most important question for Investors and the markets is whether the central banks are going to take the economy into recession to conquer inflation."

"This is a this is a worry because so far profits have held up this year. The bear market is really about valuation so far because of rising bond yields. But I think the worry is now we're going to have a double problem - we're going to have a profit squeeze as well, because if the economy slows down then obviously, you're at risk of a profits recession."

"The sell-off will transform from a valuation sell off to a profit sell off."

RYAN DETRICK, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, LPL FINANCIAL"Today, the inflation data was disappointing. Many hopes for a peak are now dashed as the reality that higher energy prices continue to impact overall inflation. And a peak will just have to wait.""This does little to give the Fed cover to not be as aggressive. This likely suggests the Fed will continue to be quite hawkish to combat the seemingly never ending string of higher inflation that we continue to see."

"The fears over inflation and the potential impact of profits in corporate America are adding to the worries for investors here. Just another black eye for the market. There's very little good news in today's inflation data, and it's causing stocks another market sell off today." "It likely cements a 50 basis point at least the next two to potentially the next three meetings with the highest inflation since 1981."

PETER CARDILLO, CHIEF MARKET ECONOMIST, SPARTAN CAPITAL SECURITIES, NEW YORK

"Obviously, the numbers were higher than expected but most due to high energy costs and that is a problem for now, but going forward we should see some relief there as demand begins to wane possibly during the summer months."

"These are ugly numbers, but higher energy prices should mean less use of energy and that should cool off inflation."

"The Fed will still raise interest rates by 50 basis points in June, 50 basis points in July and maybe again in September."

"Disposable income will be cut back and obviously it all point to recession. I'd say we'll probably be in a recession in the fourth quarter of this year with confirmation in the second quarter of 2023."

"I see a short and sweet recession, just a cooling off period and that's going to be due to the consumer pulling back."

(Compiled by the Finance and Markets Breaking News team)