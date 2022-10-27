Instant view: US Q3 GDP rise helps soft landing case

Gross domestic product increased at a 2.6% annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department said in its advance GDP estimate on Thursday, ending two straight quarterly decreases in output, which had raised concerns that the economy was in recession. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP growth rebounding at a 2.4% rate.

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: S&P 500 futures turned 0.17% higher, pointing to a steady open on Wall Street

BONDS: U.S. 10-year yields eased to 4.0424%; Two-year yields eased to 4.4290% after the release;

FOREX: Euro/dollar pared a loss and was off 0.58%

COMMENTS:

PETER CARDILLO, CHIEF MARKET ECONOMIST, SPARTAN CAPITAL SECURITIES, NEW YORK

"What were seeing is an economy that has snapped back from two quarters of negative GDP, and it's probably opened the debate as to whether or not the economy was in recession in the first two quarters of the year. Inflation has probably peaked and that's key here."

"Does that change what the Fed's going to do? It raises the possibility of one more rate hike in December and then a pause."

"Even though these numbers raise the debate over economy, (the drop in core capital goods) means less corporate spending ahead and that raises the prospects of negative growth in the first quarter of 2023."

"Consumer spending was lower than what we've seen, it's a good indication that higher interest rates are biting into the pocketbooks of the consumer."

"Continuing jobless claims points to a weakening labor market. That's what the Fed wants to see. The Fed wants to see pain on Main Street."

