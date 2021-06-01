Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Instar Completes Sale of Okanagan Wind

06/01/2021 | 12:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instar Asset Management (“Instar” or “the Company”), today announced the sale of its 100% interest in Okanagan Wind, two wind power facilities totaling 30 megawatts of installed renewable energy in the Okanagan region of British Columbia, to Canadian Power Holdings (“Canadian Power”), an Alberta-based firm with extensive experience managing energy generation in Canada. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Beginning commercial operations in 2017, Okanagan Wind contributes 4.2% of British Columbia’s installed wind power capacity, helping to green the province’s energy grid through two 40-year electricity purchase agreements with BC Hydro. Over its investment period, Instar worked with local contractors to ensure safe operations, and collaborated with engineering firms to improve the production of the facilities. Today, the facilities generate approximately 100,000 megawatt hours of clean electricity annually, enough to power the equivalent of approximately 9,000 homes.

“Okanagan Wind is an outstanding example of the value infrastructure can bring to communities, the environment and the broader economy,” said Gregory J. Smith, President and CEO, Instar Asset Management. “We are proud of our role in Okanagan Wind, a first-of-its-kind project in the region that has established a reliable source of green energy for years to come.”

Notably, the projects prioritize close collaboration with the surrounding community, awarding around 40% of construction-related work to First Nations-backed local firms and investing over $20 million in the community over the course of construction. During Instar’s leadership, Okanagan Wind has become a local voice for environmental stewardship, providing student tours in partnership with local schools, awarding more than 13 post-secondary scholarships and becoming a member of the BC Sustainable Energy Association.

“The success of these projects is ultimately a testament to the strength of our local partnerships,” said Stephen Simpson, Partner, Instar Asset Management. “We are incredibly grateful for the support and collaboration we’ve received over the last few years, and believe that the team at Canadian Power is the perfect fit to continue Okanagan Wind’s legacy of environmental stewardship, commitment to community engagement and agreements with First Nations partners.”

About Instar Asset Management
Instar Asset Management is an independent alternative asset management firm focused on North American middle-market opportunities in the infrastructure sector and other alternative real asset categories. Instar’s growing footprint spans North America with a diversified portfolio of companies that deliver essential infrastructure services and value to communities, partners and investors, helping us to fulfil our purpose of enriching people’s lives. Visit www.InstarInvest.com.

For more information:
Ashley Smith | AVP Communications
Instar Asset Management
Tel: (416) 865-4181
Email: Ashley.Smith@InstarInvestments.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:05pPACIFIC CURRENT  : Change of Registered Office and Principal Place of Business
PU
01:05pRESECURITY  : Focusing on Supply Chain Cybersecurity to Protect Enterprises
BU
01:03pWARNER MUSIC  : Chappell Music Signs Exclusive Three-Year Worldwide Deal with Legendary Mexican Singer/Songwriter Marco Antonio Solís
PU
01:03pPROTECTIVE INSURANCE  : Amended And Restated Credit Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
01:02pEleven EU countries oppose plan to prolong gas project funding
RE
01:02pPROTECTIVE INSURANCE CORP  : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:01pEAM SOLAR ASA : Legal status update
AQ
01:01pPONTEM  : Stemming from SEC Guidance Concerning Balance Sheet Treatment of Warrants, Pontem Corporation Announces Receipt of NYSE Continued Listing Standard Notice
PR
01:01pNew Digital Intelligence Drive, New Finance
PR
01:01pUBS  : Advisor Tom Mahoney Named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2U.S. equities climb at open as world stocks hit another record
3Daimler to pay Nokia patent fees, ending German legal spat
4OPEC, Russia seen gaining from climate activist wins
5Tesla's vehicle price increases due to supply chain pressure, Musk says

HOT NEWS