Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Institutes expect consumers to tip Germany into recession - source

09/28/2022 | 12:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Christmas shopping in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lacklustre consumer sentiment will tip Germany into recession, Germany's four leading economics research institutes will say in their autumn forecast on Thursday.

The economy is likely to contract by 0.2% in the third quarter, by 0.6% in the fourth, and by 0.4% in the first quarter of next year before returning thereafter to modest growth, they will say.

The forecasts, made available to Reuters by a person familiar with the situation, have quasi-official status since they feed into government economic policy.

The person said the blame for the contraction lay with high energy costs, which have hit consumer purchasing power and mean consumers will buy less. Consumption will only start to recover next summer, the institutes will say.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, writing by Thomas Escritt, editing by Sabine Wollrab and Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:51pMyanmar beauty queen lands in Canada after Thai airport limbo
RE
12:51pWall Street jumps over 1% in choppy trading as yields dip
RE
12:47pBritain's market rout stokes contagion fears around the globe
RE
12:43pMexico's main stock index extends gains, up more than 1%…
RE
12:42pCDC Director: U.S. adopting PrEP strategy to expand monkeypox vaccine eligibility
RE
12:42pAfter Fiona, climate experts urge Canada to fix flagship adaptation strategy
RE
12:40pAccor raises profit guidance as it sells Paris headquarters
RE
12:39pUkrainian grains still using Danube as gateway to Romanian Black Sea port
RE
12:37pColumbia Threadneedle discussed gilts with BoE, says portfolio manager
RE
12:37pColumbia Threadneedle discussed gilts with BoE, says portfolio manager
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Door slams on Fed 'put' as market pain takes back seat to inflation fig..
2Norway to hike taxes by $3 billion on power firms, fish farms
3ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
4Eisai says Alzheimer's drug succeeds in slowing cognitive decline
5Analyst recommendations: Accenture, Biogen, Fedex, Netflix, Philip Morr..

HOT NEWS