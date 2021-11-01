Institutional Leaders articulate what Africa expects from COP26

Nov 1, 2021 | AKINWUMI A. ADESINA, NGOZI OKONJO-IWEALA, VERA SONGWE, IBRAHIM ASSANE MAYAKI
As world leaders head to Glasgow for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, Africa needs decisive collective action rather than more encouraging words. In particular, rich countries should support a four-part financial and trade package that can ensure a transformative shift of resources to the region.
