Institutional & Public Pension Plans Veteran Tim Stidham to Lead Global Distribution Sales and Marketing for TriLinc Global

TriLinc Global, LLC (“TriLinc”) a female founded and woman led fund sponsor providing investors with globally diversified ESG investment options, today announced that Tim Stidham has been named Head of Global Distribution for the firm.

Stidham has over 30 years of sales, marketing and business development experience including senior management positions at PFM Asset Management, American Century Investments, Putnam Investments and RCM Capital, Management. Stidham has served on various advisory boards and committees for state and national organizations including State Association of County Retirement Systems of California, Institutional Investors Institute, and the Texas Public Employee Retirement System.

“Tim is the right leader for TriLinc’s sales growth,” said CEO and Founder, Gloria Nelund. “His extensive sales management background and asset management knowledge will help TriLinc expand sales opportunities, strengthen partnerships and develop new strategic alliances.”

“I am very excited to be joining the TriLinc team, and work with an industry-leading impact investing firm like TriLinc,” said Tim Stidham. “The opportunities ahead for income-generating private credit strategies are tremendous. I look forward to utilizing my experience, contacts and knowledge in the industry to increase assets under management and expand our client relationships.”

Stidham received a BA in Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles and holds a FINRA Series 6, 7, 24, and 63 licenses. He holds the Certified Investment Management Analyst designation.

About TriLinc Global LLC

(www.trilincglobal.com)

TriLinc Global is an impact investing fund sponsor with a mission to link market-rate returns, positive impact, and scalable solutions. Through its registered investment advisor subsidiaries, TriLinc Global has invested over $1.4 billion in private debt globally and seeks to demonstrate the power of the capital markets in helping solve some of the world’s pressing socioeconomic and environmental challenges. TriLinc Global funds provide growth-stage loans and trade finance to established small and medium enterprises (“SMEs”) in select developing economies where access to affordable capital is limited. Borrower companies must demonstrate the ability to pay market rates, pass TriLinc Global’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) screens, and commit to tracking and reporting on self-identified impact metrics.

TriLinc complements its global macroeconomic portfolio organization and management with investment services from experienced investment partners that have established track records on target asset classes and geographies, and access to a high-quality investment pipeline.

DISCLAIMER

This information is for general purposes only and does not represent a recommendation or offer of any particular security, strategy, or investment. There is no guarantee that TriLinc’s investment strategy will be successful or will avoid losses. Investment in a pooled investment vehicle involves significant risk including but not limited to: units are restricted; no secondary markets; limitation on liquidity; transaction and redemption of units’ distribution made may not come from income and if so will reduce the returns; are not guaranteed and are subject to Oversight Committee discretion. TriLinc is dependent upon its advisors and investment partners to select investments and conduct operations. TriLinc is not suitable for all investors. TriLinc Global LLC ( “TLG”) is a holding company and an impact fund sponsor founded in 2008. TriLinc Advisors, LLC (“TLA”) and TriLinc Global Advisors, LLC (“TLGA”) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of TLG and are SEC registered investment advisors. Securities offered through CommonGood Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Registration and memberships do not indicate a certain level of skill, training, or endorsement by the SEC, FINRA, or SIPC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005259/en/