Institutional Strengthening for Improved Village Service Delivery - P165543

The development objective of Institutional Strengthening for Improved Village Service Delivery Project for Indonesia is to strengthen institutional capacity for improved quality of spending in participating villages. This project has four components. 1) The first component, Strengthening Village Government Institutions, aims to improve the institutional strengthening system for village governments within Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA), and to support...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More