Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Insurance Commissioner Candidate Dr. Eugene Allen Kicks Off 2022 With Large Endorsements From Insurance Groups, the Medical Community and City Mayors

01/14/2022 | 12:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insurance Commissioner Candidate Dr. Eugene Allen kicks off 2022 with large endorsements from insurance groups, the medical community and city mayors. The Los Angeles doctor has gained support from the California Alliance of Health Care Professionals and Insurance Agents (CAHCP). The organization plans to raise a $5 million-dollar independent expenditure to support Dr. Allen's run for California Insurance Commissioner. 

The Doctor has gained endorsements from insurance giants MedPOINT Management and Global Care IPA Insurance Inc., as well as insurance agents across the state. Many church leaders and physicians throughout California stand in support of the Doctor's candidacy. Duane Bridges, M.D., quoted, "Dr. Allen's approach is correct - it's time for politicians to stop being in healthcare positions. It's time for fairness, equality, and transparency for all Californians." Click here to view the complete endorsement list.

The African American candidate known for his hands-on approach to solving community issues was humbled by the support and donations received from local leaders, churches and healthcare workers. Candidate Allen vows to represent those who have no voice when it comes to insurance procedures, laws and regulations. 

Dr. Allen faces two democratic candidates in the upcoming race in 2022: Marc Lavine and current incumbent Ricardo Lara, both career politicians. The Doctor states, "We have all seen and lived with the conditions of the pandemic and California wildfires. Both have changed the lives of every resident of our state. It's time for change."

Campaign management has plans for Dr. Allen to visit many California cities this February, which include Oakland, Vallejo, Sacramento and San Francisco. During these visits, he will speak with city officials, the public and healthcare workers. His goals: listen to the concerns of the citizens, discuss common ground issues that affect California residents and speak with grass-root community leaders to further their reach throughout California. 

Dr. Allen is the founder of Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care facilities, located throughout Southern California. For 20 years, Dr. Allen has provided culturally diverse doctors, physicians assistants, and nurse practitioners for patients looking for medical professionals who represent their language and culture. Dr. Allen is connected to the people of each community; he is a brother to some and a son to the elderly. A genuine person to those who come in contact with the candidate. 

Campaign Headquarters

Dr. Allen for California Insurance Commissioner

701 East 28th Street Suite 401

Long Beach, Ca 90806

Phone: (310) 386-6404

Election Website: www.electdrallen2022.com

Media Inquiries: Derrick Dzurko

Email: derrick@e1mgmedia.com

Phone: (888) 231-6942

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.



© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
12:20pNY Fed's Williams says completely sensible to raise interest rates
RE
12:19p'BE AFRAID' : Cyberattack hits Ukraine as Russia moves more troops
RE
12:19p'BE AFRAID' : Cyberattack hits Ukraine as Russia moves more troops
RE
12:19p'BE AFRAID' : Cyberattack hits Ukraine as Russia moves more troops
RE
12:18pCanada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. has a Strategic Investment in Granada Gold Mine Inc.
AQ
12:18pThird Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:16pProtoKinetix Announces Annual General Stockholder Meeting Will Be Held Virtually Only
BU
12:15pEmissions set to rise with global power demand - IEA
RE
12:15pArcelorMittal cancels 45 million treasury shares
AQ
12:14pCitigroup's ceo says consumer franchises in singapore, hong kong are tied to wealth franchise and expected will continue
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slip, bond yields edge up with rate hikes in focus
2REFILE-UPDATE 3-EDF shares plunge as Macron shields consumers from soar..
3Djokovic appeal to be heard Saturday after Australia cancels visa again
4Power group EDF's shares slump after EDF drops earnings guidance
5Exclusive-U.S. bill would block defense contractors from using Chinese ..

HOT NEWS