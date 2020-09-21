Log in
News : Latest News

Insurance Sector in Serbia – Second Quarter Report 2020

09/21/2020 | 09:45am EDT

INSURANCE SUPERVISION DEPARTMENT

INSURANCE SECTOR IN SERBIA

Second Quarter Report 2020

National Bank of Serbia

Contents:

1 Insurance market...........................................................................................

4

1.1

Market participants ...........................................................................

4

Insurance and reinsurance undertakings .................................................

4

Other market participants........................................................................

5

1.2

Insurance portfolio structure .............................................................

5

1.3

Balance sheet total and balance sheet structure ................................

7

Balance sheet total ..................................................................................

7

Structure of assets ...................................................................................

8

Structure of liabilities..............................................................................

9

2 Performance indicators ...............................................................................

10

2.1

Capital adequacy.............................................................................

10

2.2

Quality of assets..............................................................................

10

2.3

Investment of technical provisions .................................................

11

2.4

Profitability .....................................................................................

11

2.5

Liquidity..........................................................................................

12

3 Motor third party liability ...........................................................................

12

4 Conclusion ..................................................................................................

13

2

Insurance Sector in Serbia - Second Quarter Report 2020

List of abbreviations

mn

million

bn

billion

Q1

first quarter (1 January - 31 March)

Q2

second quarter (1 January - 30 June)

3

National Bank of Serbia

1 Insurance market1

1.1 Market participants

Insurance and reinsurance undertakings

At end-Q2 2020, the insurance market in Serbia comprised 20 insurance and reinsurance undertakings, unchanged in y-o-y terms. Sixteen undertakings engaged in insurance activities only and four in reinsurance activities. Of the insurance undertakings, four were exclusive life insurers, six exclusive non-life insurers, while six provided both life and non-life insurance.

The breakdown by ownership at end-Q2 2020 shows that of the 20 insurance undertakings, 15 were in majority foreign ownership.

At end-Q2 2020, foreign-owned undertakings held majority shares of 88.9% in life insurance premium, 62.8% in non-life insurance premium, 75.6% in total assets and 67.9% in total employment.

Chart 1.1.1 Structure of (re)insurance

Chart 1.1.2 Balance sheet total of (re)insurance

undertakings in Serbia by ownership

undertakings in Serbia by ownership

(in Q2 2020)

(in Q2 2020)

Hungary ,Croatia,

Ireland,CzechRep,

Italy ,

Serbia

Russia

6.3%

Serbia

Hungary ,

25.0%

24.4%

Croatia,

Netherland

Nether-

23.9%

land,Ireland,

CzechRep,

Russia

35.0%

Austria

Italy

7.5%

Slov enia

25.0%

Slov enia

Austria

15.0%

5.3%

32.5%

Source: National Bank of Serbia.

Source: National Bank of Serbia.

1 The Report is based on data that insurance and reinsurance undertakings are obliged to submit to the NBS.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Serbia published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 13:44:06 UTC
