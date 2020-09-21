INSURANCE SUPERVISION DEPARTMENT
INSURANCE SECTOR IN SERBIA
Second Quarter Report 2020
National Bank of Serbia
Contents:
1 Insurance market...........................................................................................
4
1.1
Market participants ...........................................................................
4
Insurance and reinsurance undertakings .................................................
4
Other market participants........................................................................
5
1.2
Insurance portfolio structure .............................................................
5
1.3
Balance sheet total and balance sheet structure ................................
7
Balance sheet total ..................................................................................
7
Structure of assets ...................................................................................
8
Structure of liabilities..............................................................................
9
2 Performance indicators ...............................................................................
10
2.1
Capital adequacy.............................................................................
10
2.2
Quality of assets..............................................................................
10
2.3
Investment of technical provisions .................................................
11
2.4
Profitability .....................................................................................
11
2.5
Liquidity..........................................................................................
12
3 Motor third party liability ...........................................................................
12
4 Conclusion ..................................................................................................
13
List of abbreviations
mn
million
bn
billion
Q1
first quarter (1 January - 31 March)
Q2
|
second quarter (1 January - 30 June)
1 Insurance market1
1.1 Market participants
Insurance and reinsurance undertakings
At end-Q2 2020, the insurance market in Serbia comprised 20 insurance and reinsurance undertakings, unchanged in y-o-y terms. Sixteen undertakings engaged in insurance activities only and four in reinsurance activities. Of the insurance undertakings, four were exclusive life insurers, six exclusive non-life insurers, while six provided both life and non-life insurance.
The breakdown by ownership at end-Q2 2020 shows that of the 20 insurance undertakings, 15 were in majority foreign ownership.
At end-Q2 2020, foreign-owned undertakings held majority shares of 88.9% in life insurance premium, 62.8% in non-life insurance premium, 75.6% in total assets and 67.9% in total employment.
Chart 1.1.1 Structure of (re)insurance
Chart 1.1.2 Balance sheet total of (re)insurance
|
undertakings in Serbia by ownership
|
undertakings in Serbia by ownership
|
(in Q2 2020)
|
(in Q2 2020)
|
Hungary ,Croatia,
|
|
|
Ireland,CzechRep,
|
Italy ,
|
Serbia
|
Russia
|
6.3%
|
Serbia
|
Hungary ,
|
25.0%
|
24.4%
|
Croatia,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23.9%
|
|
land,Ireland,
|
|
|
|
|
CzechRep,
|
|
Russia
|
35.0%
|
|
Austria
|
Italy
|
|
7.5%
|
Slov enia
|
25.0%
|
Slov enia
|
Austria
|
15.0%
|
|
5.3%
|
32.5%
Source: National Bank of Serbia.
|
Source: National Bank of Serbia.
1 The Report is based on data that insurance and reinsurance undertakings are obliged to submit to the NBS.
