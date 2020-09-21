Insurance Sector in Serbia – Second Quarter Report 2020

National Bank of Serbia

1 Insurance market1

1.1 Market participants

Insurance and reinsurance undertakings

At end-Q2 2020, the insurance market in Serbia comprised 20 insurance and reinsurance undertakings, unchanged in y-o-y terms. Sixteen undertakings engaged in insurance activities only and four in reinsurance activities. Of the insurance undertakings, four were exclusive life insurers, six exclusive non-life insurers, while six provided both life and non-life insurance.

The breakdown by ownership at end-Q2 2020 shows that of the 20 insurance undertakings, 15 were in majority foreign ownership.

At end-Q2 2020, foreign-owned undertakings held majority shares of 88.9% in life insurance premium, 62.8% in non-life insurance premium, 75.6% in total assets and 67.9% in total employment.

Chart 1.1.1 Structure of (re)insurance Chart 1.1.2 Balance sheet total of (re)insurance undertakings in Serbia by ownership undertakings in Serbia by ownership (in Q2 2020) (in Q2 2020)

Hungary ,Croatia, Ireland,CzechRep, Italy , Serbia Russia 6.3% Serbia Hungary , 25.0% 24.4% Croatia, Netherland Nether- 23.9% land,Ireland, CzechRep, Russia 35.0% Austria Italy 7.5% Slov enia 25.0% Slov enia Austria 15.0% 5.3% 32.5% Source: National Bank of Serbia. Source: National Bank of Serbia.

1 The Report is based on data that insurance and reinsurance undertakings are obliged to submit to the NBS.

