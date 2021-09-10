Insurance Statistics, 10.09.2021

PRESS RELEASE 10 September 2021 12:00 INSURANCE STATISTICS June 20211 Assets managed by insurance companies 2,3 operating in Bulgaria, amounted to BGN 9.539 billion as of the end of June 2021. They increased by BGN 779.4 million (8.9%) compared to the end of June 2020 (BGN 8.760 billion) and by BGN 69.9 million (0.7%) compared to the end of the first quarter of 2021 (BGN 9.470 billion). 1. Amount and structure of assets Assets of life insurance companies increased by BGN 399.4 million (15.7%) from BGN 2.539 billion as of the end of June 2020 to BGN 2.938 billion at the end of the same month of 2021. Compared to the end of March 2021 (BGN 2.751 billion) they increased by BGN 187.6 million (6.8%). At the end of June 2021 their share in the total assets was 30.8% compared to 29% at the end of the second quarter of 2020 and 29% at the end of March 2021. Assets managed by general insurance companies 4 increased by BGN 380.1 million (6.1%) from BGN 6.221 billion as of the end of June 2020 to BGN 6.601 billion at the end of the same month of 2021 while decreased by BGN 117.6 million (1.8%) compared to the end of March 2021 (BGN 6.719 billion). As of the end of June 2021 the share of the assets of general insurance companies in the overall assets was 69.2% compared to 71% at the end of the second quarter of 2020 and 71% at the end of March 2021. 1 The complete set of tables of insurance statistics is available on the website of the Bulgarian National Bank under section: Statistics / Other Financial Institutions / Insurance and Reinsurance Corporations. Based on additional information provided by insurance companies the data for March 2021 have been revised as indicated in the respective tables. The classification by type of activity is in accordance with the Insurance Code . The scope of insurance statistics includes data of branches of insurance companies with their seat outside Bulgaria in compliance with §1, p.2 of the Additional Provision of the Currency Law .

4 Data of reinsurance companies are included in the data of general insurance companies .

BREAKDOWN OF ASSETS BY TYPE OF ACTIVITY Figure 1 Among the instruments included in the assets of insurance companies, securities other than shares prevailed as of the end of June 2021. Their amount increased on an annual basis by BGN 129.8 million (3.1%) to BGN 4.290 billion. Compared to the end of June 2020 shares and other equity rose by BGN 377 million (29.4%) to BGN 1.659 billion, receivables from insurance operations increased by BGN 321.5 million (31.8%) to BGN 1.331 billion, and deposits increased by BGN 153.2 million (26.4%) to BGN 732.5 million. At the end of the second quarter of 2021, the share of securities other than shares in the overall assets was 45% compared to 47.5% at the end of the same quarter of 2020, shares and other equity were 17.4% compared to 14.6% as of the end of June 2020, the share of receivables from insurance operations was 14% compared to 11.5% at the end of the second quarter of 2020 and the share of deposits was 7.7% compared to 6.6% as of the end of June 2020. BREAKDOWN OF ASSETS BY INSTRUMENT5 Figure 2 The sum of shares may not add up to 100% due to rounding. 2

In the currency breakdown of the assets of insurance companies at the end of June 2021, the assets denominated in BGN prevailed. Their share of the amount of total assets was 40% compared to 41.6% at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Assets denominated in EUR were 37.9% against 33.7% as of the end of June 2020. At the end of the second quarter of 2021 the assets denominated in USD were 3.8% compared to 3.5% at the end of June 2020. The assets denominated in other currencies were 18.2% compared to 21.2% as of the end of June 2020. CURRENCY BREAKDOWN OF ASSETS Figure 3 As to the geographical breakdown of the assets of insurance companies, on an annual basis at the end of June 2021 investments in Bulgaria increased by BGN 297.6 million (7.3%) to BGN 4.390 billion compared to BGN 4.092 billion as of the end of June 2020. Their share was 46% at the end of June 2021 compared to 46.7% at the end of the same month of 2020. At the end of the second quarter of 2021, assets invested in EU countries increased on an annual basis by BGN 428.7 million (10.7%) to BGN 4.433 billion compared to BGN 4.004 billion as of the end of June 2020. As of the end of June 2021 their share was 46.5% compared to 45.7% at the end of June 2020. GEOGRAPHICAL BREAKDOWN OF ASSETS5 Figure 4 3

2. Amount and structure of liabilities Liabilities of insurance companies amounted to BGN 9.539 billion as of the end of June 2021. Equity capital was BGN 2.736 billion at the end of June 2021 increasing by BGN 290.1 million (11.9%) compared to the end of June 2020 (BGN 2.446 billion). At the end of the second quarter of 2021 its share in the overall liabilities was 28.7% compared to 27.9% at the end of the same quarter of 2020. At the end of June 2021 insurance technical reserves increased by BGN 433 million (8.5%) to BGN 5.550 billion compared to the end of June 2020 (BGN 5.117 billion). Their share in the overall liabilities was 58.2% at the end of June 2021 compared to 58.4% at the end of June 2020. Insurance technical reserves Liabilities to residents included in the insurance technical reserves amounted to BGN 4.218 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021 compared to BGN 3.737 billion at the end of the same quarter of 2020. At the end of June 2021 their share in the overall insurance technical reserves was 76% against 73% at the end of the second quarter of 2020. As of the end of June 2021 the liabilities to Households and NPISH sector increased by BGN 340.6 million (12%) to BGN 3.176 billion compared to BGN 2.835 billion as of the end of June 20206. At the end of the second quarter of 2021 their share in the overall insurance technical reserves was 57.2% compared to 55.4% as of the end of June 2020. On an annual basis the liabilities to Non-financialcorporations increased by BGN 126.6 million (15.5%) to BGN 940.8 million compared to BGN 814.2 million as of the end of June 2020. Their share in the overall insurance technical reserves was 17% as of the end of June 2021 compared to 15.9% at the end of the second quarter of 2020. At the end of June 2021 the liabilities to Monetary financial institutions (MFI) increased by BGN 0.3 million (0.7%) to BGN 40.8 million compared to BGN 40.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Their relative share in the overall insurance technical reserves was 0.7% at the end of June 2021 compared to 0.8% at the end of June 2020. Liabilities to non-residents (Rest of the World sector) at the end of the second quarter of 2021 decreased by BGN 48.4 million (3.5%) to BGN 1.332 billion compared to BGN 1.380 billion as of the end of the same quarter of 2020. At the end of June 2021 their share in the overall insurance technical reserves was 24% compared to 27% at the end of June 2020. INSTITUTIONAL SECTOR BREAKDOWN OF INSURANCE TECHNICAL RESERVES7 Figure 5 The liabilities to Households and Non-profit Institutions Serving Households (NPISH) comprise the sum of net equity of households in life insurance reserves and unearned premiums reserve and outstanding claims provisions of Households and NPISH sector of Table 4 (items 5.1 and 5.2) of Appendix 2 to the press release.

7 Other includes General Government , Other Financial Intermediaries , Financial Auxiliaries and Insurance corporations and pension funds sectors. 4

Bulgarian National Bank Appendix 1 ASSETS BY TYPE OF ACTIVITY1,2 Table 1 30.06.2020 30.09.2020 31.12.2020 31.03.2021 30.06.2021 Number of Assets Number of Assets Number of Assets Number of Assets Number of Assets companies (BGN million) companies (BGN million) companies (BGN million) companies (BGN million) companies (BGN million) Total 51 8,760.0 50 9,048.5 50 9,190.3 51 9,469.5 51 9,539.5 Life insurance companies 14 2,538.7 14 2,620.2 14 2,683.3 14 2,750.5 14 2,938.1 General insurance companies 37 6,221.3 36 6,428.2 36 6,506.9 37 6,719.0 37 6,601.4 incl. Reinsurance companies 1 2,712.2 1 2,742.8 1 2,877.4 1 2,966.5 1 2,722.9 The classification of insurance companies is in accordance with the Insurance Code . The scope of insurance statistics includes data of branches of insurance companies with their seat outside Bulgaria in compliance with §1, p.2 of the Additional Provision of the Currency Law . Data for March 2021 have been revised. Source: Insurance companies. ASSETS BY INSTRUMENT AND CURRENCY1 Table 2 (BGN million) 30.06.2020 30.09.2020 31.12.2020 31.03.2021 30.06.2021 By instruments 8,760.0 9,048.5 9,190.3 9,469.5 9,539.5 Cash 13.4 13.9 14.3 14.6 14.6 Deposits 579.3 622.6 614.4 625.8 732.5 Loans 681.6 621.4 454.2 569.6 477.4 Securities other than shares 4,160.5 4,341.5 4,559.7 4,476.0 4,290.3 Shares and other equity 1,282.4 1,324.1 1,372.0 1,538.8 1,659.4 - Shares (incl. mutual fund shares) 2 1,260.3 1,302.0 1,347.1 1,513.9 1,634.5 - Other equity 3 22.1 22.0 24.9 24.9 25.0 Fixed assets 249.8 244.8 244.2 245.4 252.0 Financial derivatives 6.9 0.3 15.5 1.6 10.1 Non-financial assets 163.4 161.9 159.3 159.0 158.6 Receivables from insurance operations 1,009.6 1,090.4 1,161.3 1,208.1 1,331.1 - From direct insurance operations 748.9 757.8 741.4 770.1 824.2 - From reisurance operations 260.7 332.6 419.8 438.0 506.9 Other assets 613.1 627.7 595.4 630.8 613.4 By currency 8,760.0 9,048.5 9,190.3 9,469.5 9,539.5 BGN 3,645.7 3,691.7 3,648.6 3,771.0 3,816.0 EUR 2,949.4 3,195.5 3,332.1 3,358.5 3,620.0 USD 307.0 339.0 308.2 388.7 364.7 Other 1,858.0 1,822.3 1,901.3 1,951.4 1,738.8 The scope of insurance statistics includes data of branches of insurance companies with their seat outside Bulgaria in compliance with §1, p.2 of the Additional Provision of the Currency Law . Indicator Shares comprises listed and unlisted shares (including shares in the capital of subsidiary undertakings, joint ventures, associated corporations starting from reference period September 2016).

3 Indicator Other equity comprises forms of participation in the capital and property of undertakings other than listed and unlisted shares. Data for March 2021 have been revised. Source: Insurance companies. ASSETS BY GEOGRAPHICAL AND INSTITUTIONAL SECTOR1 Table 3 (BGN million) 30.06.2020 30.09.2020 31.12.2020 31.03.2021 30.06.2021 By countries 8,760.0 9,048.5 9,190.3 9,469.5 9,539.5 Bulgaria 4,092.2 4,177.7 4,128.9 4,262.2 4,389.9 European Union 4,004.0 4,177.6 4,337.8 4,449.3 4,432.7 USA 134.7 152.5 142.1 192.2 180.9 Other countries 352.4 364.8 407.8 392.3 362.8 Unclassified 176.7 175.8 173.6 173.5 173.1 By institutional sectors 8,760.0 9,048.5 9,190.3 9,469.5 9,539.5 Residents 4,092.2 4,177.7 4,128.9 4,262.2 4,389.9 Non-financial corporations 150.0 135.0 152.7 145.9 123.0 Monetary financial institutions 442.1 490.0 445.4 476.4 587.5 Other financial intermediaries 67.4 67.2 71.5 80.6 86.9 Financial auxiliaries 15.4 15.8 12.6 12.9 12.7 Insurance corporations and pension funds 178.4 178.4 178.4 178.4 185.9 General government 1,442.3 1,475.1 1,501.6 1,536.4 1,525.5 Households and Non-profit institutions serving households 217.6 222.2 227.7 232.1 236.8 Non-sectorized 1,579.0 1,593.9 1,539.0 1,599.5 1,631.6 Non-residents (Rest of the World) 4,491.1 4,694.9 4,887.7 5,033.8 4,976.5 Unclassified 176.7 175.8 173.6 173.5 173.1 The scope of insurance statistics includes data of branches of insurance companies with their seat outside Bulgaria in compliance with §1, p.2 of the Additional Provision of the Currency Law . Data for March 2021 have been revised. Source: Insurance companies.

