Insurance brokerage Ryan Specialty rises 9% in NYSE debut, valued at $6.5 bln

July 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings
Inc rose 9% in their New York Stock Exchange Debut on
Thursday, fetching a market capitalization of $6.5 billion for
the insurance brokerage founded and led by industry veteran
Patrick Ryan.
The stock opened at $25.60 per share, higher than the
initial public offering price of $23.50 per share.
The company on Wednesday raised $1.34 billion by pricing
about 57 million shares at the midpoint of an earlier announced
range of $22 to $25 each.
Ryan, who also founded Aon Plc, started his namesake
firm in 2010 to provide specialty products for insurance brokers
and agents as well as underwriting and risk management services.
The Chicago-based company has so far completed 40
acquisitions, the largest of which was the deal with wholesale
insurance broker All Risks in 2020.
J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Co and Wells Fargo
Securities were the lead book-running managers.
