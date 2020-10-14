Log in
Insure.com : Survey Shows what's Most Important during Medicare Open Enrollment

10/14/2020 | 11:05am EDT

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insure.com supplies valuable information to help seniors navigate Medicare open enrollment between October 15 and December 7 this year. A survey of more than 500 people age 65 and over identifies what those with Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage value most as they consider their health insurance options for 2021:

Original Medicare

  • Breadth of services, including supplemental benefits -- 23%
  • Low deductibles and out-of-pocket costs -- 22%
  • Low premiums -- 16%
  • No referral requirement -- 11%
  • Provider network -- 8%

Medicare Advantage

  • Breadth of services, including supplemental benefits -- 28%
  • Low deductibles and out-of-pocket costs -- 26%
  • Provider network -- 16%
  • Low premiums -- 10%
  • No referral requirement -- 8%

Find the complete survey results here: Medicare open enrollment for 2021

"Seniors should take advantage of the opportunity to switch Medicare plans annually, if only to be sure their current coverage is best-suited to them," advises Les Masterson, Insure's managing editor. "Changes in Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans can occur annually meaning that coverage in place for the past may not represent the best option going forward."

Insure's guidance on Medicare open enrollment includes clear information on:

  • Medicare open enrollment options
  • Enrolling in Medicare at age 65
  • Selecting a Medicare plan
  • Medicare changes in 2021, including premium increases
  • Part D (prescription drug) changes for next year
  • Costs by Medicare plan type

Les Masterson, Insure's managing editor, is available to help Medicare participants understand Medicare coverage and costs for next year and further explain what individuals should consider when evaluating whether or not to change their Medicare plan.

About Insure
Insure is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. QuinStreet is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. Insure is a member of the company's expert research and publishing division.

For more than 20 years, Insure has served as a comprehensive consumer resource for insurance information, offering expert advice, articles, news, and tools about car, home, health, and life insurance. Consumers have access to free car insurance quotes and guidance on finding the right insurance policy, saving money and solving claims problems.

Twitter: @InsureCom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Insure

Media contact
Jacqueline Leppla
Senior Director of Public Relations
QuinStreet, Inc

Direct +1 775 321 3608
Email: jleppla@quinstreet.com
LinkedIn

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insurecom-survey-shows-whats-most-important-during-medicare-open-enrollment-301151548.html

SOURCE Insure.com

© PRNewswire 2020

