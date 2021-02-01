Insurer AIG pays $12 mln fine in NY pension transfer probe

Feb 1 (Reuters) - American International Group inc
agreed on Monday to pay a $12 million civil fine to settle
charges that it conducted life insurance business in New York
without a license.
The settlement is the second in a probe by the New York
State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) into an industry
in which life insurers take over corporate pension plans.
An AIG life insurance unit, American General Life Insurance
Company, entered into four large-scale deals involving such
plans and bid on several others between January 2014 and June
2019 without being licensed in New York, the regulator said.
AIG will also transfer the handling of such transactions to
a New York-based subsidiary, the regulator added.
"We are pleased to have resolved this matter," an AIG
spokesman said. "We have been working closely with our regulator
throughout this process and are taking all necessary steps to
ensure alignment with their industry-wide guidance."
There has been no disruption for AIG's pension risk transfer
corporate clients or for their New York-based retirement plan
participants who will continue to receive benefit payments as
usual, the AIG spokesman said.
