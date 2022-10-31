Insurer Ascot pauses writing new cover for Ukrainian shipments

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Lloyd’s of London insurer
Ascot is pausing writing cover for new shipments using the
Ukrainian grains corridor until it can better understand the
situation, a senior official said on Monday.
Moscow said it was forced to pull out of the Black Sea grain
shipping deal after blasts damaged Russian navy ships in the
Crimean port of Sevastopol on Saturday.
“From today we are pausing on quoting new shipments until we
better understand the situation,” Ascot head of cargo Chris
McGill told Reuters. "Insurance that has already been issued
still stands.”
Ascot and broker Marsh launched a facility for grain traders
in late July to provide up to $50 million in cargo cover for
every voyage.
The cargo facility, whose underwriting risk has been shared
by a number of syndicates in the Lloyd's market, has been used
by a significant proportion of the shipments to date.
"Any shipments that were quoted last week are valid for
seven days. However, we had seen a drop off in submissions last
week," Ascot's McGill said.
"It's new shipments coming to the market since the news that
will need consideration."
International officials had feared that Moscow would
reimpose a blockade on Ukrainian grain, after Russia announced
on Saturday that it was suspending its role in the U.N.-backed
programme that escorts cargo ships through the Black Sea.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Carolyn Cohn
Editing by David Goodman and Tomasz Janowski)