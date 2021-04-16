Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Insurer Hartford to pay $650 million for claims linked to Boy Scouts of America sex abuse cases

04/16/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving

(Reuters) - Insurer Hartford Financial Services Group said on Friday it had agreed to a settlement with the Boy Scouts of America and would pay $650 million for sexual abuse claims associated with policies issued mostly in the 1970s.

Under the agreement, the Boy Scouts and its local councils will release Hartford from any obligation under policies it issued, Hartford said.

The Boy Scouts filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last February, amid a flood of lawsuits over allegations of child sexual abuse stretching back decades.

"Our agreement with Hartford is an encouraging step towards achieving a global resolution that will promote the Boy Scouts' efforts to equitably compensate survivors and continue the mission of scouting," the Boy Scouts said in an emailed statement.

The payment will be in addition to contributions from national Boy Scouts local councils, participating chartered organizations and other participating insurers, it added.

Apart from Hartford, insurer Chubb Ltd is also facing potentially massive liabilities stemming from the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHUBB LIMITED 0.41% 162.77 Delayed Quote.6.62%
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. -0.96% 66.25 Delayed Quote.36.57%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pInsurer Hartford to pay $650 million for claims linked to Boy Scouts of America sex abuse cases
RE
05:49pINDIANAPOLIS MASS SHOOTING : At Least Eight Dead at FedEx Facility -- 7th Update
DJ
05:44pU.S. sues Trump ally Roger Stone for alleged nonpayment of federal income taxes
RE
05:40pBrazil needs $10 bln/year in aid for carbon neutrality by 2050, minister says
RE
05:40pBrazil's salles says he does not expect a deal on foreign aid for environmental protection to be announced at u.s. earth summit next week
RE
05:40pBrazil's salles says foreign aid could be used to pay national security force to assist environmental enforcement
RE
05:40pBrazil's salles says $1 bln per year in foreign aid would allow for zero illegal deforestation to be reached before current goal of 2030
RE
05:40pBrazil environment minister salles says country could pledge carbon neutrality by 2050 if it receives $10 bln a year in foreign aid vs 2060 at present
RE
05:39pTESLA  : Dogecoin surges to record high, up almost 300% in a week
RE
05:32pMORE ELECTRICAL PROBLEMS FOUND ON SOME BOEING 737 MAX : sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : ARK buys $110 million Coinbase shares, adding to positions
2APPLE INC. : Bitcoin tumbles after Turkey bans crypto payments citing risks
3World stocks at new peaks on strong China, U.S. data
4Morgan Stanley reveals $911 million Archegos loss as profit jumps
5Investor Einhorn says Palihapitiya, Musk poured 'jet fuel' on GameStop

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ