Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Insurer Travelers profit falls on hurricane costs, lower investment returns

10/19/2022 | 07:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) is seen in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Travelers Companies Inc reported a 20% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by hurricane-related claims and lower returns on its investments.

The company's core income fell to $526 million, or $2.20 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $655 million, or $2.60 per share, a year earlier.

New York-based Travelers, often seen as a bellwether for the insurance sector as it typically reports before its industry peers, posted record net written premiums growth of 10% to $9.02 billion in the quarter.

Hurricanes Ian and Fiona, as well as severe storms in many U.S. regions, pushed the insurer's pretax catastrophe losses to $512 million from $501 million last year.

Insurers are bracing for a hit of up to $57 billion from Hurricane Ian in Florida and South Carolina, risk modeling firm Verisk said earlier this month.

Industry experts already expect the hurricane impact to push insurers into bankruptcy, homeowners into delinquency and make insurance less accessible in regions such as Florida.

The insurance industry also faces hefty claims from the Ukraine crisis and greater uncertainty brought on by higher claims costs from inflation.

Pretax net investment income dropped 23% to $593 million, Travelers said.

The company reported a combined ratio of 98.2%, compared with 98.6% a year earlier. A ratio below 100% means the insurer earned more in premiums than it paid out in claims.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
07:18aIndia's INOX Leisure loss halves as box office income picks up
RE
07:18aBritish PM Truss: 'I am a fighter, not a quitter'
RE
07:17aOilfield services provider Baker Hughes posts loss on charges
RE
07:16aRed-hot inflation knocks sterling, dollar holds at 32-year peak vs yen
RE
07:15aSenior adviser to UK PM Truss has been suspended - BBC
RE
07:15aTSX futures slip ahead of inflation data
RE
07:13aIn Argentina, controls spawn soybean and 'Netflix' currency rates
RE
07:12aSchools in Scotland, Uganda and Chile among 'world's best' in new prize
RE
07:12aUK PM Truss commits to triple-lock pension policy
RE
07:12aUk pm truss: completely committed to pensions triple lock…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML shrugs off slowdown, U.S. China sanctions, reports strong Q3
2Nestle raises full-year sales guidance after nine-month sales beat
3Analysis-Goldman Sachs' consumer pivot solves one question, but makeove..
4Netflix reverses subscriber slump, shares surge
5Posco Expects Third-Quarter Profit Fall as Typhoon Damage Bites

HOT NEWS