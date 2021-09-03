Insurers could face $1 bln hit from Hurricane Ida damage to offshore rigs

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Insurers are bracing for a hit of about
$1 billion from physical damage to offshore rigs and structures
from Hurricane Ida, according to preliminary estimates from U.S.
property data and analytics company CoreLogic.
The estimate did not include losses from production
disruption and could be revised over time, a spokesperson for
CoreLogic said.
The volume of oil shut in by the hurricane in the Gulf of
Mexico rose to 1.7 million barrels per day of offshore output,
up 240,000 barrels from Wednesday, the Bureau of Safety and
Environmental Enforcement said https://reut.rs/3mYFKRu.
"Ida has had a significant impact on Louisiana refinery
operations and the Gulf of Mexico production, causing a historic
U.S. crude supply chain disruption," according to natural
resources consultancy Wood Mackenzie.
"Utility disruptions caused by lack of power, mobile data
services, and water, could lead to Ida becoming a long-tailed
event when it comes to claims reporting, payouts," the
consultancy said.
Catastrophe modeling company Karen Clark & Co on Wednesday
estimated about $18 billion of losses in the United States and
the Caribbean, while CoreLogic expected insured flood loss for
properties in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama of between $6
billion and $9 billion, with additional wind losses of $8
billion to $12 billion.
Industry sources have said that total losses could be close
to $30 billion after flash flooding killed at least 44 people in
four Northeastern states.
"The remnants of Hurricane Ida passing through the Northeast
has caused significant water damage... We expect the bulk of
those claims to come in over the next several days as businesses
access and assess the impact," William Liebler, U.S. Chief
Claims Officer at broker Marsh, said.
Catastrophe modeling firm AIR Worldwide on Friday estimated
insured losses, including wind and storm surge, in the range of
$17 billion-$25 billion from the storm.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Carolyn Cohn
in London; Editing by Arun Koyyur)