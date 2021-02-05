Insurity : Named “Dominant Provider” in the 2021 Novarica Market Navigator Report for Property and Casualty Claims Systems

Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based systems for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced it has been named a “Dominant Provider” and “Established Player” for its ClaimsXPress and Claims Decisions solutions, respectively, in the 2021 Novarica Market Navigator report for property and casualty claims systems. Additionally, Insurity’s recently acquired company, CodeObjects, was named a “Contender” for its claims solution.

“We are honored to be recognized by Novarica as both a dominant provider and established player for our market-leading claims solutions,” said Jatin Atre, chief marketing officer at Insurity. “Insurity’s claims solutions support the full spectrum of the P&C insurance industry, from small to large personal and commercial line insurance carriers, monoline and multi-line carriers, as well as MGAs. Our world-class software and analytics solutions, in combination with our deep insurance expertise and cloud leadership, ensure that we can provide customers with best-in-class solutions that simplify their business, deliver exceptional policyholder experiences, and support growing market demands.”

Jeff Goldberg, executive vice president of research and consulting at Novarica, said, “As customer and employee expectations continue to change due to market forces outside the insurance industry, insurers require advanced claims systems to create a seamless and transparent experiences for policyholders, while also improving operational efficiency that helps them drive down loss adjustment expenses and loss costs that are primarily claims-related.”

The Novarica Market Navigator: Property/Casualty Claims Systems report provides an overview of all available claims systems for the US property and casualty insurers, profiling and segmenting 27 total solutions into four categories: Dominant Providers, Contenders, Established Players, and New Entrants. Dominant Providers have strong market positions and momentum with well-known solutions; Contenders have substantial customer experience and momentum; Established Players have generally been in the market longer and have substantial customer experience; and New Entrants represents emerging providers in this segment.

To download the Novarica Market Navigator: Property/Casualty Claims Systems report, click here. For more information on the ClaimsXPress, Claims Decisions, and CodeObjects ClaimEnterprise solutions, visit https://www.insurity.com.

