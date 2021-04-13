Log in
Insurity : Announces Propellint as Newest SI Partner

04/13/2021 | 09:50am EDT
Propellint consultants leverage extensive experience with the Insurity platform,
having managed hundreds of Insurity implementations

Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based systems for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that system integration and consulting firm Propellint has joined Insurity’s growing group of leading system integrators (SIs) specializing in claim system implementations.

Propellint, headquartered in Connecticut and with consultants on both the east and west coasts, is expanding on the expertise they built in claims, deployments, consulting, and the Insurity platform specifically. In previous roles, the firm’s principals worked extensively with the Insurity platform, and have managed and consulted on hundreds of Insurity implementations.

Insurity’s group of SI partners represents one of the industry’s largest pools of consultants and professionals. Each partner that Insurity works with is carefully chosen through an extensive vetting process that considered the SI’s expertise and its ability to manage complex projects, handle multiple solutions across business lines and build lasting value for insurers.

“We are very happy to have Propellint join Insurity as a leading system integrator,” said Insurity’s Chief Customer Officer Roy Wood. “The Propellint team’s domain expertise and knowledge of the Insurity platform make them an asset to our partner ecosystem, and we are confident that they will continue to deliver strong value to our customers.”

“The Propellint team brings decades of experience and deep familiarity of Insurity’s platforms and offerings,” added Jason McHugh, Propellint’s co-founder and managing partner. “As a result, Propellint is uniquely positioned to deliver Insurity’s market-leading products efficiently, effectively and successfully.”

“An intimate understanding of the architecture underlying Insurity’s claims offerings enables Propellint to bring significant value to the Insurity ecosystem,” said Tom Jaspering, Propellint’s co-founder and managing partner.

To learn more, please reach out to Laura Krause at Laura.Krause[at]Insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software and analytics for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 15 of the top 25 property and casualty carriers in the US and has over 250 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and thought leadership, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About Propellint

Propellint is a full-service insurance technology solutions provider, offering a range of services to meet each customer’s diverse business technology needs. Specializing in the implementation of Claims Administration software, Propellint performs new software implementations, supporting and enhancing existing systems, as well as ongoing strategic guidance allowing customers to meet their goals as their business grows. For more information, visit www.propellint.com.


© Business Wire 2021
