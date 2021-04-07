Insurity : Continues Partnership with RCG Global Services to Accelerate Software Implementation to Major Insurers

As a System Integrator (SI), RCG Global Services helps customers rapidly implement core Insurity solutions, increase efficiency, and generate greater impact through digital transformation

Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, syndicates, and MGAs is expanding its partnership with RCG Global Services to accelerate software implementations to major Property & Casualty insurance providers. As an SI partner, RCG will lead customers through requirement analysis, software configurations, legacy data conversions, implement interfaces and program management to ensure successful implementations.

Insurers face complex multi-faceted challenges when undergoing large-scale core application digital transformational programs for policy, billing, claims and analytical software. Through Insurity’s SI partnership program, insurers gain access to professional services firms with large scale professional teams experienced in program delivery.

RCG Global Services focuses on enabling digital transformation to achieve measurable business outcomes for customer engagement, workforce enablement, and operations optimization. “We began our partnership with Insurity over 11 years ago and are very proud to be an Insurity SI Partner. We are excited to continue partnering with insurers to manage complex implementations across products and lines of business,” said Charles Sybert, Insurance Practice lead at RCG.

“For more than four decades, RCG has enabled dozens of Global 1000 companies to realize their digital ambitions. Insurity is looking forward to growing our partnership with RCG,” said Roy Wood, Chief Customer Officer at Insurity. “With RCG’s expertise in system integrations, insurers will be able to increase efficiencies during implementations and deliver greater impact across all functions.”

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software and analytics for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 15 of the top 25 property and casualty carriers in the US and has over 250 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and thought leadership, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About RCG Global Services

RCG Global Services is a global provider of digital solutions across mobile, web, cloud, and legacy platforms, with a focus on actionable data and analytics. RCG serves clients across a range of markets, with special emphasis on financial services, insurance, healthcare, and consumer industries. In today’s digitally driven world, transformation is essential if your company wants to disrupt the status quo and be respected as a leader in your field. RCG is the partner you can trust to help you realize your objectives and turn ideas into action. RCG is based in Iselin, New Jersey with offices throughout the United States, and offshore delivery centers in the Philippines and India.

