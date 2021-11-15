Log in
Insurtech APOLLO announces appointment of Mark Hickman as Chief Revenue Officer

11/15/2021 | 08:04am EST
Vancouver, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APOLLO Insurance, a Canadian digital insurance provider and leading innovator in the sector, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mark Hickman to the position of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective immediately. As CRO, Hickman will be responsible for overseeing and implementing the organization's strategic growth plan and delivering an exceptional world-class customer service.

“We are pleased to have Mark join the APOLLO team, as we continue to focus on our business expansion and revenue generation,” said Jeff McCann, Founder and CEO of APOLLO. “With a proven track record of leading large-scale software businesses and building global strategies, Mark brings extensive experience and value to our growing company. Since completing our Series A Financing round, we have been dedicated to unlocking APOLLO’s potential through strategic partnerships, the constant improvement of our proprietary tech platform, and rapidly expanding our suite of products. Mark will play a crucial role in building APOLLO as the ‘everything store’ for transactional insurance.” 

Hickman brings more than 25 years of experience working with technology companies, the last 15 in the C-suite of SaaS (software as a service) companies. With previous leadership roles at Calligo, Tyler Technologies, Win Magic and RightNow Technologies, Hickman ably managed organizational restructuring, developing global sales and marketing teams, and scaling companies through partnerships with the likes of Lenovo, HP, NCR, and Microsoft among others. 

“I am excited to be joining APOLLO at such a transformational time,” said Mark Hickman. “I am eager to help build a different kind of insurance provider, one that is fueled by technology, puts people first, and aims to modernize a paper-based industry. I look forward to working with the team on bringing this vision to life.”

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO Insurance (“Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd.”) is Canada's leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect a payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small businesses and individuals without human intervention. Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance. Visit apollocover.com for more information.

Claudia Labelle
August Strategy
5145151275
claudia@auguststrategy.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
