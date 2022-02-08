Log in
Inszone Insurance Services Continues Expansion with the Acquisition of Risco Insurance Services

02/08/2022 | 02:01pm EST
Inszone Insurance Services: a rapidly growing, national provider of benefits, personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of Risco Insurance Services, Inc.

Risco Insurance Services, headquartered in South Gate, CA will merge and operate under the Inszone Insurance brand going forward. Founded in 1984 by Javier Rodriguez, Risco Insurance has focused on providing commercial and personal lines of insurance to the emerging Hispanic community. Javier’s extensive knowledge of Latino Business has played a key role in his success through the years, and the team at Risco Insurance have done an incredible job establishing roots in the urban inner city in Los Angeles County.

Risco Insurance Services customers will experience a seamless transition and will continue to receive the same standards of service they have come to expect. The Risco Insurance team will transition over to Inszone’s Lakewood location and continue serving customers under the Inszone Insurance brand.

Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance, said, "The Hispanic Community represents one of our key markets, and the acquisition of Risco Insurance Services will strengthen our servicing offerings and allow us to provide enhanced options for Latino customers in CA and throughout the United States.”

Inszone Insurance is expected to announce a number of important acquisitions in the upcoming months as it continues to build its national presence.

About Inszone:

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 26 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Missouri, Texas and Illinois, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.

For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com


© Business Wire 2022
