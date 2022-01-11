Inszone Insurance Services Expands Into Illinois by Acquiring Lamb, Little & Co

Illinois Becomes the 8th State with a Physical Presence for Inszone Insurance

Inszone Insurance Services: a rapidly growing, national provider of benefits, personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of Lamb, Little & Co. This acquisition will broaden Inszone’s U.S. presence to include Illinois and further develop its presence in the Midwest Region of the United States.

Lamb, Little & Co was originally founded on February 17, 1947, under the name McCormick, Beatty, Lamb & Fergus. The firm went through a re-organization in 1950, and since then the firm has been called Lamb, Little & Co. Throughout its long history, the company has been joined by a number of individuals who have left their mark and helped the company through periods of dramatic growth. At its core, the mission of Lamb, Little & Co has always been to provide world class service to all clients in Illinois and beyond. The Lamb Little team is looking forward to continued growth and expanded opportunities that will enhance the customer experience through this new relationship.

“We are excited to welcome Lamb, Little & Co, into the Inszone Insurance family,” said Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance. “Lamb, Little & Co, is the first acquisition for Inszone in the state of Illinois and it’s a big step for our plan to continue to grow, not only in Illinois but the whole Midwest Region.”

Inszone Insurance is expected to announce a number of important acquisitions in the upcoming months as it continues to build its national presence.

About Inszone:

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 26 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Missouri, Texas and Illinois, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.

