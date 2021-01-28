Intact Technology :, Inc. Named to 2020 Tech 100

Intact Technology, Inc., an IT Software Consulting and Managed Services firm, was just named to the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)’s 2020 Tech 100 list, recognizing groundbreaking companies, leaders, and innovators within the Greater Washington region’s technology community.

Intact was recognized for its innovative development of Intact Zero, helping public and private sector customers execute on their modernization and transformation in the midst of the largest budget constraints they’ve seen in the last decade. Intact Zero helps customers do more with less, faster, by eliminating implementation risk, scope creep, cost sprawl, and the need for a CapEx investment. Intact Zero finally changes the services consumption model to match that of software consumption models, and puts Intact at the top of the supplier model as defined by the technology research and advisory firm TSIA (Technology Services Industry Association).

“Our team continues to develop and implement solutions that create long-term impact for our customers,” said Intact CEO Jesse White. “We stand by our timeless goal of having the most extraordinarily successful customers in the world.”

Where other consulting companies focus on deliverables and limiting their own risk, Intact focuses on creating meaningful outcomes in the simplest, fastest, and most efficient way possible. Intact customer Kevin D. at a large national bank said, “Everyone continues to step up to help us succeed...this is not something we see regularly, and it’s refreshing to finally have a good experience with a consulting company who delivers what they promise and then some.”

Jennifer Taylor, NVTC President and CEO, said of the Tech 100, “While this year has presented numerous challenges to every organization and individual, it is encouraging to see so many of the area’s tech companies and executives remain resilient and committed to the health and wellbeing of their employees, the success of their companies, and industry advancement. Congratulations to Intact Technology for being named a 2020 NVTC Tech 100 honoree and for the positive impact the firm has made in our region.”

About Intact Technology

Intact Technology empowers IT leaders to deliver meaningful business outcomes through IT software consulting and managed services that are 100% risk-free, adoption-focused, and surprisingly simple. We’ve helped IT organizations across some of the world’s largest companies and federal agencies deliver impactful results since 1994, and will help you too. No matter where you are on your ITOM journey, we’ll meet you there.

Visit our website to learn more. When you’re ready to act, we’re ready to help.

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council

The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, as well as service providers, academic institutions, foreign embassies, nonprofit organizations and government agencies. More than 500 member companies make up the NVTC membership and look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Learn more at www.nvtc.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005883/en/