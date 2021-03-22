Intact Technology, Inc. : Celebrated for Innovation and Boldness as a Moxie Award Finalist

Intact Technology, Inc., an IT Software Consulting and Managed Services firm, was just named a 2021 Moxie Award Finalist for demonstrating boldness and innovation as an integral part of its growth strategy.

Katie Jordan, Chair of the 2021 Moxie Award, said, “This year’s finalists truly represent the spirit of Moxie and we are excited to help tell the stories of how they have navigated the past year.”

Intact was recognized for re-defining the future of IT services, making them more human-centric than software-centric, eliminating as much risk as possible for the customer, and dramatically reducing the cost and time to deliver new capabilities.

Intact has seen a growing demand, as our customers are accelerating their digital transformation, for our managed service that delivers everything a customer needs to be successful including an OpEx, predictable cost subscription, much like the software itself.

With this in mind, Intact developed Intact Zero, combining its human-centric implementation approach with its highly innovative managed service model in a single OpEx subscription. This has enabled Intact to help its public and private sector customers execute on their IT modernization and transformation efforts in the midst of the largest budget constraints they’ve seen in the last decade. Intact Zero provides customers with software, comprehensive implementation services, and a fully managed service to manage and enhance their software, in a single OpEx subscription. Intact Zero helps customers do more with less, faster, by eliminating implementation risk, scope creep, cost sprawl, and the need for a CapEx investment. Intact Zero finally changes the services consumption model to match that of software consumption models, and defines Intact as a Managed Provider Plus firm, the top category of TSIA’s (Technology Services Industry Association) supplier model.

“We are committed to making our customers extraordinarily successful, and we realized that neither we, nor the industry, could do that quickly enough using the traditional consulting services approach. In fact, the status quo approach can’t even be optimized to take advantage of low-code/no-code software platforms. It has to be entirely re-designed, and that’s what we’ve done,” said Intact CEO Jesse White. “To deliver the results and long-term impact that we promise our customers, our team is focused on innovating across the software implementation lifecycle and providing a reliable and cost-effective managed service that enables customers to grow and improve rapidly post-implementation.”

About Intact Technology

Intact Technology empowers IT leaders to deliver meaningful business outcomes through IT software consulting and managed services that are 100% risk-free, adoption-focused, and surprisingly simple. We’ve helped IT organizations across some of the world’s largest companies and federal agencies deliver impactful results since 1994, and will help you too. No matter where you are on your ITOM journey, we’ll meet you there.

