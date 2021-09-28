Log in
Integer Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call for October 28, 2021

09/28/2021 | 09:33am EDT
PLANO, Texas, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) announced today that it plans to release financial and operational results for third quarter 2021, at 7 a.m. Central Time (CT) / 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Following the release, Integer management will host a webcast at 8 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. to discuss these results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during this call.

Conference call details:

  • Date:  Thursday, October 28, 2021
  • Time:  8 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. ET
  • Domestic dial-in number:  (833) 236-5762
  • International dial-in number:  (647) 689-4190
  • Conference ID:  7357789
  • Webcast Registration: ITGR Q3 2021 Earnings Call

An audio replay will be available for 7 days and can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and using Conference ID 7357789. The conference call will also be available live or archived replay on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at: investor.integer.net.

From time to time, the Company posts information that may be of interest to investors on its website at investor.integer.net. To automatically receive Integer financial news by email, please visit investor.integer.net and subscribe to email alerts.

About Integer®
Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, the Company develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical® and Electrochem®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

Investor Relations:
Tony Borowicz
tony.borowicz@integer.net 
716.759.5809		Media Relations:
Kelly Butler
kelly.butler@integer.net 
214.618.4216


