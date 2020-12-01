Log in
Integrated Building Management Systems Market Size by End-user, by Component, and by Geography | Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2024

12/01/2020
The integrated building management systems market is expected to grow by USD 10.7 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005105/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click & Get Free Sample Report in Minutes

The advent of the IoT is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as vulnerability issues and cybersecurity threats in IBMS will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/integrated-building-management-systems-market-size-industry-analysis

Integrated Building Management Systems Market: End-user Landscape

The rapid adoption of advanced technology in commercial buildings due to the growing functionality and efficiency requirements of modern consumers is leading to major changes in the commercial real estate (CRE) industry and driving the increasing adoption of IBMS in this segment. The pressure exerted by evolving regulations pertaining to environmental sustainability and the increasing adoption of technology in these sectors are expected to drive the adoption of IBMS during the forecast period.

Integrated Building Management Systems Market: Geographic Landscape

The adoption of smart building technologies, changing regulatory landscape, and increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions will significantly influence integrated building management systems market growth in this region. Over 34% of the market’s growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The UK and Germany are the key markets for integrated building management systems in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA, North America, and South America.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Facilities Management Market: The facilities management market size has the potential to grow by USD 1,433.77 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Global Harbor Management Software Market: The harbor management software market size has the potential to grow by USD 16,263.29 thousand during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered:

  • Azbil Corp.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Delta Electronics Inc.
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Ingersoll-Rand Plc
  • Johnson Controls International Plc
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG
  • and United Technologies Corp.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Azbil Corp.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Delta Electronics, Inc.
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Ingersoll-Rand Plc
  • Johnson Controls International Plc
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG
  • United Technologies Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
