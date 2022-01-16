Integrated Dairy Productivity Improvement Project - P155412

The development objective of the Integrated Dairy Productivity Improvement Project for Kyrgyz Republic is to enhance dairy animal productivity and milk quality on beneficiary farms. The project comprises of four components. The first component, strengthening public and private services in the dairy sector will contribute to the program development objective by improving the public-private dialogue on private sector development issues, and by supporting...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More