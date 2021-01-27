Integrated Defense and Security Solutions Earns ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Certification

Today, Integrated Defense and Security Solutions announces that the Company has earned ISO 9001:2015 Certification for its quality management system.

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The certification provides a model for companies of all types and sizes to use in building an effective quality management system. The standard is based on several quality management principles, including having a strong customer focus, involvement of high-level company management, an outlined process-based approach, and ongoing improvement of the approach.

IDSS was issued the ISO 9001:2015 certificate (#700-300-4698) by TUV Rheinland of North America, a world-class management systems certification body. Activities at the IDSS corporate headquarters located at 85 Swanson Road in Boxborough, Massachusetts are included in the scope of certification. "Every IDSS security scanner is built to the highest quality standards," said IDSS CEO Jeffrey Hamel. "Our ISO 9001:2015 accreditation is confirmation of our ongoing commitment to reliability, quality assurance, and safety."

Integrated Defense and Security Solutions (www.idsscorp.net) is a small business security technology manufacturer based in Boxborough, Massachusetts. The company develops and manufactures Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven Computed Tomography Scanners to assist Airport and Customs security providers in their mission. The award winning DETECT™ 1000, is the first and only scanner to achieve to achieve APSS Level 1 certification by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and is certified to EDSCB C3 by European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) for explosives detection. IDSS is also the Grand Prize Winner of the DHS Opioid Challenge.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005335/en/