Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Integrated Defense and Security Solutions Earns ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Certification

01/27/2021 | 08:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, Integrated Defense and Security Solutions announces that the Company has earned ISO 9001:2015 Certification for its quality management system.

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The certification provides a model for companies of all types and sizes to use in building an effective quality management system. The standard is based on several quality management principles, including having a strong customer focus, involvement of high-level company management, an outlined process-based approach, and ongoing improvement of the approach.

IDSS was issued the ISO 9001:2015 certificate (#700-300-4698) by TUV Rheinland of North America, a world-class management systems certification body. Activities at the IDSS corporate headquarters located at 85 Swanson Road in Boxborough, Massachusetts are included in the scope of certification. "Every IDSS security scanner is built to the highest quality standards," said IDSS CEO Jeffrey Hamel. "Our ISO 9001:2015 accreditation is confirmation of our ongoing commitment to reliability, quality assurance, and safety."

Integrated Defense and Security Solutions (www.idsscorp.net) is a small business security technology manufacturer based in Boxborough, Massachusetts. The company develops and manufactures Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven Computed Tomography Scanners to assist Airport and Customs security providers in their mission. The award winning DETECT™ 1000, is the first and only scanner to achieve to achieve APSS Level 1 certification by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and is certified to EDSCB C3 by European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) for explosives detection. IDSS is also the Grand Prize Winner of the DHS Opioid Challenge.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:17a$ 1.49 Billion Growth in Natural Fiber Composites Market During 2020-2024 | 38% Growth to Come from North America | Technavio
BU
08:16aPAR TECHNOLOGY : ParTech integrates XP contactless ordering kiosks
AQ
08:16aAUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : January 2021 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on Wednesday, February 3, 2021
PR
08:16aViewSonic Introduces Additional Sizes to its All-in-One Direct View LED Display Line
BU
08:16aINDUSTRY VETERANS BERT WEISS AND CHRIS TUFF LAUNCH PIONAIRE WITH INITIAL CELEBRITY CLIENT : House of Kim with Kim Zolciak
BU
08:15aCarbon Offsets That Companies Are Gobbling Up Get a Futures Contract
DJ
08:15aApple's iPhone 12 May Have Delivered a Record $100 Billion Quarter
DJ
08:15aShape-Shifting Virus Threatens Cycles of Illness, Lockdowns
DJ
08:15aNorwood Financial Corp Announces Earnings for the Fourth Quarter and Year
GL
08:14aSILICON LABORATORIES : Labs and Edge Impulse Partner to Accelerate Machine Learning Applications
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
2DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar retreats as riskier currencies recover
3PLUG POWER INC. : Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
4STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. : STMICRO : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
5GameStop extends Reddit driven hyper-rally after Musk tweet

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ