Integrated Feeder Road Development Project - P158231

The objective of the Integrated Feeder Road Development Project for Mozambique is to enhance road access in selected rural areas in support of livelihoods of local communities and to provide immediate response to an eligible crisis or emergency as needed. The project has five components. 1. Rehabilitation and maintenance of feeder roads component will finance rehabilitation and maintenance works on sections of secondary,tertiary, vicinal, and some...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

