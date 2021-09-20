Integrated Global Services : (IGS) Invests Through the Pandemic, Welcomes Industry Experts

Integrated Global Services (IGS, www.integratedglobal.com), the global leader in surface protection for mission-critical equipment, is pleased to announce the recent hire of a number of experienced executives and operational staff in North America and Asia.

North America

Mark Smith and William Nixon joined the North American organization with over 30 years of experience protecting critical assets for power, paper, agrichemical, and other industries, they were joined by executives Kevin Phillips and Dale Edwards; operations leaders Siano Salmon, Brien Juriga, Rodney Bolton, and Dennis Mercer; and nearly 20 thermal spray technicians with over 150 years of combined field experience.

Asia

In Asia, Peter Castiglione has joined the Company as SVP, APAC Operations. Castiglione started his journey of protecting customers’ mission critical equipment from corrosion and erosion nearly 40 years ago at Metalspray, predecessor to IGS, and now his career has come full circle. After nearly 20 years with Metalspray, Castiglione founded Boiler Inspection Services and became owner and CEO of Whertec, later acquired by Castolin Eutectic Group. Castiglione commented: "Having watched the incredible success of IGS and its leadership team over the past 10 years, I was delighted to accept an executive role as Senior Vice President in IGS’s APAC region. My mandate is to continue to provide unmatched service to our customers through safe, reliable, innovative solutions to customers’ surface technology needs. I am excited to be able to leverage my leadership experience and industry knowledge to contribute to the continued growth of the High Velocity Thermal Spray (HVTS) cladding business at IGS."

In addition to Castiglione, Pete Johnson, Phillip Williams, and 12 full-time thermal spray technicians with a wealth of experience in protective coatings have joined IGS’s growing APAC team.

Tough Times not a Hindrance to Growth

The hire of these key personnel comes during what has been a tough year for many on-site industrial contractors, as many customers deferred their planned maintenance activities. “Our continued investment in building a world-class organization with the best people demonstrates our commitment to our clients and the support we've received from our private equity sponsors, J.F. Lehman & Co," said Rich Crawford, President and CEO of IGS. "This team's depth of experience, leadership acumen and track record of success are second to none in the on-site surface protection industry."

