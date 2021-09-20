Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Integrated Global Services : (IGS) Invests Through the Pandemic, Welcomes Industry Experts

09/20/2021 | 07:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Integrated Global Services (IGS, www.integratedglobal.com), the global leader in surface protection for mission-critical equipment, is pleased to announce the recent hire of a number of experienced executives and operational staff in North America and Asia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005467/en/

North America

Mark Smith and William Nixon joined the North American organization with over 30 years of experience protecting critical assets for power, paper, agrichemical, and other industries, they were joined by executives Kevin Phillips and Dale Edwards; operations leaders Siano Salmon, Brien Juriga, Rodney Bolton, and Dennis Mercer; and nearly 20 thermal spray technicians with over 150 years of combined field experience.

Asia

In Asia, Peter Castiglione has joined the Company as SVP, APAC Operations. Castiglione started his journey of protecting customers’ mission critical equipment from corrosion and erosion nearly 40 years ago at Metalspray, predecessor to IGS, and now his career has come full circle. After nearly 20 years with Metalspray, Castiglione founded Boiler Inspection Services and became owner and CEO of Whertec, later acquired by Castolin Eutectic Group. Castiglione commented: "Having watched the incredible success of IGS and its leadership team over the past 10 years, I was delighted to accept an executive role as Senior Vice President in IGS’s APAC region. My mandate is to continue to provide unmatched service to our customers through safe, reliable, innovative solutions to customers’ surface technology needs. I am excited to be able to leverage my leadership experience and industry knowledge to contribute to the continued growth of the High Velocity Thermal Spray (HVTS) cladding business at IGS."

In addition to Castiglione, Pete Johnson, Phillip Williams, and 12 full-time thermal spray technicians with a wealth of experience in protective coatings have joined IGS’s growing APAC team.

Tough Times not a Hindrance to Growth

The hire of these key personnel comes during what has been a tough year for many on-site industrial contractors, as many customers deferred their planned maintenance activities. “Our continued investment in building a world-class organization with the best people demonstrates our commitment to our clients and the support we've received from our private equity sponsors, J.F. Lehman & Co," said Rich Crawford, President and CEO of IGS. "This team's depth of experience, leadership acumen and track record of success are second to none in the on-site surface protection industry."


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:13aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : s) in Company
PR
07:13aCOMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:12aROVSING A/S : Delivery of the 3rd set of MPCV-ESM PCDU EGSE for Leonardo in Milan
PU
07:12aORASURE TECHNOLOGIES : Receives $205 Million Procurement Contract for InteliSwab™ from the Defense Logistics Agency to Supply Over-the-Counter (OTC) Kits as Part of National Pandemic Response (Form 8-K)
PU
07:12aHEADLINE : Tim Hentschel – Travel Technology Innovator – Visionary Leader (Form 8-K)
PU
07:12aC H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE : New C.H. Robinson technology identifies how shippers can save on the spot market
PU
07:12aHarmonisation of Government's email addresses continues – Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment and Ministry of Finance adopt the new gov.fi suffix
PU
07:12aPIQUADRO S P A : 222CS Piquadro buy back purchase week September 13 17 2021
PU
07:12aANTERIX : and Evergy Announce Agreement for the Long-Term Lease of 900 MHz Spectrum in Kansas and Missouri (Form 8-K)
PU
07:12aBLUE OWL CAPITAL : September Investor Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande shares dive to 11-year low as default risks grow
2German shares slump 2%, European index hits two-month lows
3China to Wall Street: regulatory crackdown not aimed at restricting pri..
4Oil falls to $74 on risk-averse mood, U.S. Gulf output
5Exclusive: Investors call for governments to toughen climate accounting..

HOT NEWS