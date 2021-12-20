Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Integrated Urban Development and Resilience Project for Greater Antananarivo - P159756

12/20/2021 | 12:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The objectives of the Integrated Urban Development and Resilience Project for Greater Antananarivo Project is to enhance urban living conditions and flood resilience in selected low-income neighborhoods of Greater Antananarivo; and to improve the Recipient's capacity to respond promptly and effectively to an Eligible Crisis or Emergency. There are four components to the project, the first component being improving urban drainage, services and resilience...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 17:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:45pDisclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (16 december to 17 December 2021)
AQ
12:45pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TACO, FLOW, FIBK, SUNS; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
12:45pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TACO, FLOW, FIBK, SUNS; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
12:44pThe Golden Age of Gas in the MSGBC Basin With the landmark GTA LNG and Sangomar oil field developments coming online in 2023, a panel discussion focused on regional collaboration and development within the MSGBC Basin and howe the impact of gas discoveries in the region have ushered a new golden age of gas
AQ
12:43pWOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP : Metromile, Inc. Data Breach Investigation Alert
GL
12:42pFinsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:41pOracle to buy Cerner for $28.3 billion in healthcare sector push
RE
12:41pUK PM says wine and cheese gathering was 'people at work'
RE
12:41pCIT GROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:41pCosmos Holdings Announces Shareholder Approval of Private Offering
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks, oil falter on Omicron, Biden spending plan setbacks
2Tesla's Musk says he will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year
3China would not fear confrontation with U.S. - foreign minister
4Novo Nordisk shares tank after key drug hope hit by U.S. supply issues
5Analyst recommendations: Anthem, AT&T, Block, Fedex, Visa...

HOT NEWS