Integrated Urban Development and Resilience Project for Greater Antananarivo - P159756

The objectives of the Integrated Urban Development and Resilience Project for Greater Antananarivo Project is to enhance urban living conditions and flood resilience in selected low-income neighborhoods of Greater Antananarivo; and to improve the Recipient's capacity to respond promptly and effectively to an Eligible Crisis or Emergency. There are four components to the project, the first component being improving urban drainage, services and resilience...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

