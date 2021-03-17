Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Integrated Ventures's Long Term Digital Portfolio Has Reached $1.63 Million

03/17/2021 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHILADELPHIA, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCQB: INTV) ("INTV" or "Company"), is pleased to confirm that as of 03/17/2021, its Digital Portfolio has reached a value of $1,634,991

The current positions are as follow:

  • Bitcoin (BTC): 17.30
  • Etherium (ETH): 158.05
  • Chainlink (LINK): 7,095.53
  • Decentraland (MANA): 58,223
  • Bat Attention Token (BAT): 4,834

Steve Rubakh, CEO of Integrated Ventures, Inc, comments: "We are very pleased to confirm that that Grayscale Invesments, LLC, the company behind the world's largest funds, focused on investing in Bitcoin, Ethriuan and other major cryptocurrencies, has launched today, 3 new funds, that will be focusing on investing individually in Chainlink, Decentraland and Basic Attention Token. Thus, all our positions are backed and supported by Grayscale research team. The plan going forward is to maintain and add to 4-5 core positions."

About Integrated Ventures Inc: the Company operates as Technology Holdings Company with focus on cryptocurrency sector.

For more information, please visit www.integratedventuresinc.com.

Safe Harbor

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors," copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact Details:
+1 215-613-1111
sr@integratedventures.io

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrated-venturess-long-term-digital-portfolio-has-reached-1-63-million-301249475.html

SOURCE Integrated Ventures, Inc


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:13aIndia, UAE vow to strengthen energy cooperation - minister
RE
11:13aTRANSPLACE  : Expands Logistics Technology Platform to Europe with its Newest Technology Release and the Opening of an Office in the Netherlands
BU
11:11aArasan announces its next generation of C-PHY / D-PHY Combo IP core compliant with the latest MIPI Specifications
PR
11:11aTRANSACT  : Announces Nacha WEB Debit Account Validation Rule Preparedness
BU
11:10aDollar flat to slightly up ahead of Fed guidance
RE
11:10aCANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS  : Progress Update on Bench-Scale Pilot Plant Processing of Mineralized Material from the Cobalt Camp
AQ
11:09aNEXTERA ENERGY INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:09aEGUANA TECHNOLOGIES  : Announces Debt Settlement Agreement with ITOCHU Corporation and Closing of Shares for Debt Transactions
AQ
11:09aSNIPP INTERACTIVE  : And shiseido canada announce technology partnership
AQ
11:09aTRANSURBAN  : EYEFI secures first order from FUJITSU and further orders from the Department of Transport
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ