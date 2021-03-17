Integrated Ventures's Long Term Digital Portfolio Has Reached $1.63 Million

PHILADELPHIA, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCQB: INTV) ("INTV" or "Company"), is pleased to confirm that as of 03/17/2021, its Digital Portfolio has reached a value of $1,634,991.

The current positions are as follow:

Bitcoin (BTC): 17.30

Etherium (ETH): 158.05

Chainlink (LINK): 7,095.53

Decentraland (MANA): 58,223

Bat Attention Token (BAT): 4,834

Steve Rubakh, CEO of Integrated Ventures, Inc, comments: "We are very pleased to confirm that that Grayscale Invesments, LLC, the company behind the world's largest funds, focused on investing in Bitcoin, Ethriuan and other major cryptocurrencies, has launched today, 3 new funds, that will be focusing on investing individually in Chainlink, Decentraland and Basic Attention Token. Thus, all our positions are backed and supported by Grayscale research team. The plan going forward is to maintain and add to 4-5 core positions."

About Integrated Ventures Inc: the Company operates as Technology Holdings Company with focus on cryptocurrency sector.

For more information, please visit www.integratedventuresinc.com .

Safe Harbor

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors," copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

